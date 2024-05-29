“It’s early spring and mosquitoes are already out in full force in my backyard. The weather was great this weekend and we spent the evening on the back porch without any bites. The device was really easy to set up and I liked that the design didn’t scream for attention. Our kids and our dog left it alone.” — Lou

“I live in Florida and one of the worst places for mosquitos for us is in our garage. This is a compact little repellent that looks like it could honestly fit almost anywhere in our garage. It circular in shape a nice non obvious gray color and the “repellent” looks to come out of the top of the unit. It has an on/off button and says it runs for over 5 hours on one charge. It comes with the cord to charge but not the actual what we call chunk charger. You’ll need to get a USB plug to get this charged up. Refills for this cost quite a bit but one repellant is supposed to last for 40 hours of use. Honestly I try and use almost anything to keep mosquitos away and this has been working pretty good so far.” — Go Gators!

“What a great idea! No more spraying myself with mosquito spray when just hanging out on the patio. Just a push of a button and the mosquitoes are gone. Love it.” — Andrew

“Bugs normally eat me alive. This great little dootad keeps them away without an open flame and without the chemical smell. Highly recommend for the summer.” — Mel e