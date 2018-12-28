Photo by rawpixel.com from Pexels

Figuring out where to buy the best yoga pants is one that seemingly never ends. With yoga teachers and fitness influencers weighing in and brands like Outdoor Voices and Sweaty Betty taking over our Instagram feeds, it’s hard to know which pair to choose. Where can you buy yoga pants that aren’t see through? High-waisted with a pocket or loose-fitted and relaxed? Loud patterns and colors or standard cuts in shades you can sneakily wear to work — there is no shortage of options for those on the hunt for the perfect yoga pant.

Knowing what you’re looking for can make your purchase easy, but when you’re not quite sure what you want, but know exactly what you don’t, there’s no better place to turn than the product reviews. Amazon shoppers are particularly enthusiastic on sharing their opinions, especially when they find something they actually love.

That said, it’s no coincidence that most of Amazon’s best selling yoga pants have thousands of reviews. That’s why we’ve rounded up seven of the highest-rated and most-reviewed yoga pants for women on Amazon below.

Of course, stores like Lululemon and Athleta provide plenty of options like a stirrup tight, a straight leg or a pocketed yoga pant, but often with heftier price tags to boot.

Below, these highest-rated yoga pants on Amazon all have more than 1,000 reviews, (one pair with more than 6,600 reviews!) and 4.0-or-higher ratings.

Take a spin through some of Amazon’s top-selling yoga pants below:

