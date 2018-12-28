Figuring out where to buy the best yoga pants is one that seemingly never ends. With yoga teachers and fitness influencers weighing in and brands like Outdoor Voices and Sweaty Betty taking over our Instagram feeds, it’s hard to know which pair to choose. Where can you buy yoga pants that aren’t see through? High-waisted with a pocket or loose-fitted and relaxed? Loud patterns and colors or standard cuts in shades you can sneakily wear to work — there is no shortage of options for those on the hunt for the perfect yoga pant.
Knowing what you’re looking for can make your purchase easy, but when you’re not quite sure what you want, but know exactly what you don’t, there’s no better place to turn than the product reviews. Amazon shoppers are particularly enthusiastic on sharing their opinions, especially when they find something they actually love.
That said, it’s no coincidence that most of Amazon’s best selling yoga pants have thousands of reviews. That’s why we’ve rounded up seven of the highest-rated and most-reviewed yoga pants for women on Amazon below.
Of course, stores like Lululemon and Athleta provide plenty of options like a stirrup tight, a straight leg or a pocketed yoga pant, but often with heftier price tags to boot.
Below, these highest-rated yoga pants on Amazon all have more than 1,000 reviews, (one pair with more than 6,600 reviews!) and 4.0-or-higher ratings.
Take a spin through some of Amazon’s top-selling yoga pants below:
90 Degree By Reflex Womens Power Flex Yoga Pants — 6,588 reviews, 4.3 stars
The Power Flex leggings from 90 Degrees
has a large pocket perfect for whatever you need to bring along during your work out. The pants are perfect for yoga, pilates, running, or any type of exercise or fitness-related activities.Promising review
: "The material is so soft and stretchy and comfortable, it almost feels like you aren't even wearing anything on your legs when they're on."Shop them here
ODODOS High Waist Out Pocket Yoga Pants — 5,450 reviews, 4.2 stars
With over 5,000 reviews,these high-waisted yoga pants
are perfect for exercise or everyday use. With a side pocket and clean lines, they will contour to your share and give a streamlined look.Promising review
: "These fit like a dream and the pockets are a must for cell phone or ipod at the gym. These are squat proof! The high waist is great and the length is perfect. I'm 5'7" with an athletic build and the Medium was perfect."Shop them here
90 Degree By Reflex - High Waist Power Flex Legging — 4,499 reviews, 4.3 stars
The high-waisted tummy control leggings
are some of the highest reviewed on Amazon and still yield a 4.3 star rating. Comparisons to Lululemon have these pants as a great alternative at a lower price. Promising review
: "Pretty comparable to the Lululemon Align leggings— I wouldn’t say they’re an exact dupe, but for the price, you can’t beat it. The 90 Degree leggings are just as soft and comfortable as Lululemon, and tbh I prefer them over my Lulu’s. These leggings are not see through or shiny, and I haven’t noticed any problems with pilling either." Shop them here.
Oalka Women Power Flex Yoga Pants — 2,378 reviews, 4.5 stars
Similar to their capri legging, the Oalka Women Power Flex Yoga Pant
is a crowd pleaser. The high-quality material wicks away moisture and has a wide waistband for optimal stretching and bending. Promising review
: "Compression that’s actually comfy! These babies help hold in the jiggle without making me feel claustrophobic. I wore them while gardening and was up and down and squatting and bending and they moved with me and I wasn’t tugging to pull them up."Shop them here
Oalka Women's Yoga Capris — 1,567 reviews, 4.6 stars
TheOalka capri
is the ideal pant for women who are focused on many forms of fitness. Made from flexible fabrics, these pants won't fall down as you move through your workouts.Promising review
: "They move with me, and are flexible, but the waistband doesn't cut into me. They also stay in place (no rolling) when doing stretches, planks, etc."Shop them here
Queenie Ke Women Power Stretch Leggings — 1,329 reviews, 4.2 stars
While many pairs of yoga pants claim to be high-waisted, these Queenie Ke Women Power Stretch Leggings
actually are, at least according to many of 1,300+ reviews. They're made of moisture-wicking, breathable material.Promising review
: "Squat proof, sweat proof, and actually high waisted!"Shop them here.
Baleaf Women's High Waist Yoga Pants — 1,019 reviews, 4.4 stars
The Baleaf collection includes this high-waisted yoga pant
and capri, as well as an akle legging and yoga capri. Quick-drying material and four-way stretch are designed to make you move with ease. Promising review
: "The really strong selling point for me with Bayleaf is the fact that their leggings never seem to pill up/wear holes in the thigh area (a frequent problem for those of us with bountiful legs). It's honestly really difficult to find leggings of that quality for this price."Shop them here
