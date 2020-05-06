HuffPost has partnered with Groupon to bring you deals on items you might want. The following article was written by Groupon for HuffPost. HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Unfortunately, many of us won’t be able to spend time with our moms who live far away this Mother’s Day.

With restrictions still in place across much of the country, most of us are thinking of ways to show mom we’re thinking of her during this difficult time. For some, that might mean sending her a thoughtful Mother’s Day card for these weird times. Others might be looking to treat their moms to something extra special this year.

Whether your mom is the chef of the house and would appreciate a new cooking gift or you’d prefer something traditional like flowers, we’ve got you sorted with gift ideas and complimentary coupons.

If you’re running low on time and cash, we’ve pulled together a list of the best Mother’s Day coupons and Groupons out there that you can use for great last-minute Mother’s Day gifts.

Take a look:

1. Personal Creations

Lacheev via Getty Images

You’ll get 25% off personalized and customizable Mother’s Day gifts with this Personal Creations coupon. You’ll also find a big selection of general clearance across Personal Creations. Our pick is this personalized ceramic casserole dish that’s perfect for any mom who is baking more right now.

2. Kohl’s

jetcityimage via Getty Images

With this Kohl’s promo code, you can save $10 on any purchase over $50. If mom is a coffee fanatic who’s been missing her favorite takeout coffees, she might appreciate some new coffee accessories, like this Keurig K-Mini Plus single-serve coffee maker.

3. Macy’s

sanfel via Getty Images

With this Macy’s discount code you’ll find 30% off a host of gifts ideal for Mother’s Day, like these Cultured Freshwater Pearl Stud Earrings that are an affordable and luxurious gift — even if Mom just wears them around the house.

4. FTD

Alexander Medvedev via Getty Images

FTD, also known as Florists’ Transworld Delivery, is a floral delivery service that’s perfect for finding Mother’s Day flowers deals. If you’re looking for a more traditional gift, look no further than FTD. Right now they’re offering 10% off sitewide on all flowers, plants and gifts. This sunflower bouquet would make a great pick-me-up for any mom these days.