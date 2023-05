Ode a la Rose

While Ode a la Rose has a variety of different florals at their disposal, you really can't go wrong with peonies and roses like the Emma bouquet. All of Ode a la Rose's bouquets are as lush as they come, can be purchased in a variety of colors and sizes and are deeply evocative of our love for our moms. You can even spring for preserved roses that will last for long after the holiday has passed. Prices start at $58.