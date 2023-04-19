ShoppingStyleMother's DayGift Guides

These Are The Very Best Gifts For Mother’s Day 2023

Don't wait till the last minute to snag a great gift that shows mom how much you love her.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=64399763e4b0a7592625ff75&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dwr.com%2Fdecor-vases%2Fwands-chubby-vase%2F2517774.html%3Flang%3Den_US" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Design Within Reach vase" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64399763e4b0a7592625ff75" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=64399763e4b0a7592625ff75&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dwr.com%2Fdecor-vases%2Fwands-chubby-vase%2F2517774.html%3Flang%3Den_US" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Design Within Reach vase</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Laneige-Sleeping-Berry/dp/B07XXPHQZK?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64399763e4b0a7592625ff75%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Laneige lip sleeping mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64399763e4b0a7592625ff75" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Laneige-Sleeping-Berry/dp/B07XXPHQZK?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64399763e4b0a7592625ff75%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Laneige lip sleeping mask</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=13816&u1=64399763e4b0a7592625ff75&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Flack-of-color-utopia-inca-raffia-bucket-hat-0400013700028.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Lack of Color raffia bucket hat" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64399763e4b0a7592625ff75" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=13816&u1=64399763e4b0a7592625ff75&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Flack-of-color-utopia-inca-raffia-bucket-hat-0400013700028.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Lack of Color raffia bucket hat</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-One-Step-Dryer-Volumizer-Brush/dp/B097CNMZF5?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64399763e4b0a7592625ff75%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Revlon volumizer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64399763e4b0a7592625ff75" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-One-Step-Dryer-Volumizer-Brush/dp/B097CNMZF5?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64399763e4b0a7592625ff75%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Revlon volumizer</a>.
Amazon, Design Within Reach, Saks Fifth Avenue
A Design Within Reach vase, Laneige lip sleeping mask, Lack of Color raffia bucket hat and Revlon volumizer.

The last thing any of us want is to find ourselves panicking in the days leading up to Mother’s Day, frantically trying to find the perfect gift. As of now, we’ve still got a few weeks left to hunt down a little special something to show Mom how much we love and appreciate her, but it will go by in the blink of an eye. Don’t make the mistake of waiting too long and panic-buying something that isn’t meaningful. A thoughtful gift that caters to her tastes and needs can help her feel like her lifetime of hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed.

To help keep things easy, we’ve curated a list of the very best Mother’s Day gifts at a wide range of price ranges from some of her favorite retailers and brands like Amazon, Sephora, Target, Anthropologie, The Citizenry and much more. So whether your mom is a skin care devotee, loves to garden, is trying to walk more or needs the perfect summer hat, we’ve got you covered. Pick up a little gift before time runs out and get ready to make her day.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
30
Yeti
Yeti Rambler travel mug
Everyone loves having water close at hand, and there's a good chance your mom’s drinking vessel could use a bit of an update. This 30-ounce mug from Yeti is as good as it gets. It's leak-resistant, cup holder-friendly, dishwasher-safe and and vacuum insulated to keep warm drinks hot and cold drinks nice and chilly. It's available in nine different colors.
$42 at Yeti
29
Amazon
The Incense Match original scented incense stick matches
This set of 16 incense matches is perfect for anyone who loves scents — especially your mom. Each of these booklets has a uniquely rich fragrance that doesn't overpower the room, with 30 matches wrapped in foil per pack. They are ideal for the bathroom, kitchen and beyond, where they’ll add a hint of a hippie vibe without feeling like you've time-traveled back to 1969.
$25.10 at Amazon
28
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer hot brush
Whether your mom is a total glamazon who loves getting dolled up or if she spends as little time as possible on her beauty routine, she'll love this multi-use tool. Featuring a mix of pinned and tufted bristles, it detangles and smooths even super-thick hair, providing a streamlined drying and styling process and a picture-ready hairdo every time. The larger surface area of the brush helps disperse heat quicker, so even long hair dries fast. And the ergonomic design makes it feel nice in your hand, so you don't get sore as you style away.
$39.87 at Amazon
27
Anthropologie
Francesca Kaye dessert plate
If your mom is a decorative plate collector, you have to add these beauties by Francesca Kaye to her haul. They're absolutely gorgeous, with wax seal-inspired details and beautiful hand-painted floral designs.
$18 at Anthropologie
26
Adidas
Adidas ultraboost light running shoes
Even if your mom isn't a runner, she'll get a ton of use out of these sporty sneakers. My siblings and I gifted a pair to my mother a few years back and she lives in them. They're cushioned and ultra-supportive in a way that feels like you are walking on clouds. They also have a cool, stylish silhouette and are available in 15 colors in sizes 5 to 12. They're absolutely worth the investment.
$190 at Adidas
25
Target
A set of Mexican train dominoes
My family can't get enough of this classic old-school game. iI's a fun, low-stakes way to hang out together around a table and enjoy each other's company. This set comes in a sleek and portable aluminum case and includes a starter hub, 91 dominoes, nine train markers and a score pad.
$12.39 at Target
24
CB2
CB2 pinch marble salt cellar
Elevate your mother's everyday salt pinch pot with this marble cellar from CB2. It's carved, ground and polished by hand, which gives it a very expensive look and feel. It will make a delightfully fancy home for some flaky sea salt.
$47.96 at CB2 (originally $59.95)
23
Amazon
Laneige lip sleeping mask
Laneige lip sleeping mask is a wildly popular Iip mask, and for good reason. It creates a seal on the lips and lets the product’s hydrating ingredients soak in while your mother is off in dreamland.
$24 at Laneige
22
Brightland
Brightland The Duo olive oil set
If your mom loves to cook, she's going to love Brightland's set of luxuriously infused cold-pressed olive oils. The set includes two olive oil flavors: Awake, which is a bold and robust cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil that is ideal for roasting, sauteing, soups and bread, and Alive, which is a smooth and grassy EVOO that pairs perfectly with salads, hummus, greens and baked goods. Who doesn't love a fancy olive oil?
$74 at Brightland
21
Caminito
Caminito mercado canasta backpack
How chic is this market bag? Caminito is a Latine mother-and-daughter-owned brand that specializes in beautiful heirloom-quality items that look as good as they are functional. This woven bag puts a spin on the everyday market bag by adding backpack straps for easy hauling. It has adjustable leather shoulder straps and a woven carrying handle and zipper closure. This is exactly the kind of thing she'd probably never buy for herself, but will be so happy to have.
$96 at Caminito
20
West Elm
West Elm Convivial butter keeper
There's something timeless and elegant about a traditional French butter keeper. Not only do they look great, but they keep your butter soft and tasty. This lovely ceramic option has a simple, unique hand-formed shape that will work with any kitchen aesthetic.
$62 at West Elm
19
Vuori
Vuori Elijo rain jacket
Available in two colors, this chic rain jacket is perfect for misty morning walks. It has a drawstring hood, storm flap and bungee hem and is fully lined for warmth while also remaining breathable and water-resistant. It's as elegant as it is practical and comes in sizes XS to XL.
$198 at Vuori
18
Amazon
The Kombucha Shop's organic kombucha starter kit
If your mom is into fermentation, whether it be a beverage or even kimchi, then she just might like making her own kombucha at home. This kit makes it easy to dabble in a new, tasty hobby. It includes everything she needs to get started and is guaranteed to be a hit.
$47.99+ at Amazon
17
Ilia
Ilia super serum skin tint SPF 40
If your mom loves a multitasking beauty product, then this skin tint is about to become a staple in her repertoire. It is a tinted serum that also functions as sun protection, making it a triple threat. It's skin care, makeup and sunscreen in one! It's available in 30 different shades.
$48 at Ilia
16
Design Within Reach
W&S chubby vase
It doesn't get much cooler than this chubby, sculptural vase at Design Within Reach. Available in two colors, this stoneware vessel has two openings and is stylish enough to be used as a decorative element on it's own or with the addition of a beautiful bouquet of flowers. And at under $100, it's relatively reasonably priced for such a high-end-looking object.
$85 at Design Within Reach
15
Vionic
Vionic Marrin heeled sandal
Wedding season is upon us, and there's a good chance Mama could use some new dancing shoes. These comfy, stylish and cute heels are the perfect companion to a party dress. They have a rounded stack heel that won't hurt her feet and an adjustable ankle closure to keep her stable and safe. They're available in two colors in sizes 5 to 11.
$139.95 at Vionic
14
Amazon
TheraGun Elite massage gun
This wildly popular massage gun is Bluetooth-connective and offers percussive therapy that reaches 16 mm into the muscle and features advanced sound insulation for super-quiet performance. Users can choose from five attachments and five speeds. It's perfect for everyday aches and pains along with the wear and tear that accompanies fitness injuries, making it an ideal gift for a sporty mum.
$374 at Amazon
13
Sephora
Tatcha’s The Dewy Skin Cream
Give your mother the gift of a delectable, rich and nourishing luxury cream like this one from Tatcha. It's the dream gift for a skin care lover. This hydrating cream replenishes ceramides, leaving skin more bright, bouncy and silky soft. Just be forewarned that you'll probably get her hooked!
$70 at Sephora
12
Amazon
NuFace Trinity starter kit
If your mom loves gizmos and gadgets, then she needs the NuFace Trinity device. It has gained near-cult status in recent years, with devotees swearing by its facial toning prowess. It’s an FDA-cleared microcurrent device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. You can purchase various additional attachments, like a red light wrinkle reducer and lip and eye wand, but I’ve been using it on its own. It has five different intensity levels, so you can work your way up if you find it to be a bit too strong at first.
$339 at Amazon
11
Saks Fifth Avenue
Lack of Color Utopia Inca raffia bucket hat
Mark my words, the straw bucket hat is about to be the hat of the season. This lovely option from Lack of Color has a classic bucket hat silhouette that will look just as good at a picnic or on the beach as it will paired with a summer dress while taking a stroll along town.

$149 at Saks Fifth Avenue
10
Our Place
Our Place container collection
Give your mom's Tupperware collection a much-needed facelift and replace it with these gorgeous storage containers from Our Place. Available in two colors in sets of three or six, this high-quality set is lightweight, stackable, space-saving and versatile, made with durable glass that can do everything from store dry goods, to freeze sauces and soups and beyond.
$65+ at Our Place
9
Thousand Fell
Thousand Fell women's court sneakers
These sneakers are as timeless and elegant as it gets, and they have the same vibe as Isabel Marant's Bryce low-tops, but at a fraction of the cost. Available in a wide variety of color combinations, these sneakers are comfortable, breathable and stain- and odor- resistant. Get mom that French chic look without the price tag.
$155 at Thousand Fell
8
Dermstore
iS Clinical Super Serum Advance
I can't get enough of this powerful vitamin C serum from iS Clinical. It is an oil-based vitamin C-rich serum that not only has the potential to help reduce typical signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and sun damage, but can help to reduce scarring as well. The key is a combination of 15% L-asorbic acid with copper tripeptide growth factors, the latter said to stimulate and accelerate skin regeneration and repair. Along with a couple of other ingredients, these two wonder actives work in tandem to stimulate collagen, smooth uneven pigmentation and even promote healing.
$158 at Dermstore$95+ at Amazon
7
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma leather gardening gloves
If your mom likes to tinker in her garden, then a fresh pair of gardening gloves will serve as ample inspiration to get outside and enjoy the experience even more. They're made with top-grain leather that has been brushed to a soft suede finish and are perfect for protecting her hands from scratches and blisters. The soft yellow hue has an almost vintage, cottage-core aesthetic that couldn't be sweeter for spring.
$59.95 at Williams Sonoma
6
Food52
Dansk Købenstyle wrapped handle water pitcher
Available in four colors, this cheerful water pitcher would be a happy addition to any kitchen. It has a cool silhouette with a glossy exterior made with enameled carbon steal with a black rim. It has a handwoven, rattan-inspired wrapped handle that just oozes retro charm and will make a lovely Mother's Day gift.
$95 at Food52
5
Everlane
Everlane The Italian leather day ballet flat
Help your mom join one of the season's latest trends with a sweet pair of ballet flats like these from Everlane. Available in six different colors in sizes 5 to 11, they're made with recycled thin Napa leather that molds to feet, with a sculptural square toe and a high throat. They're buttery soft with a cushioned insole that makes them comfy and walkable — and how sweet is that bow detail?
$140 at Everlane
4
Amazon
Seedlip Garden 108 non-alcoholic spirit
If your mom prefers a soft beverage, she might want to dabble in making her own mocktails with the help of Seedlip's delicious non-alcoholic spirits. It's a thoughtfully made mixer with notes of peas, rosemary and thyme that will elevate everyday soda water and help any occasion feel festive.
$31.99 at Amazon
3
The Citizenry
The Citizenry’s premium linen bedding bundle
It doesn't get more luxurious than The Citizenry's stunning linen bedding. Each bundled set comes with a standard sheet set (a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases) plus a duvet cover and two extra pillowcases. The sheets come in 13 delightfully earthy solid colors and two simple and timeless different patterns; I opted for the graphite thin stripe set, but trust me when I say I had a very difficult time choosing. They immediately elevated the entire look and feel of my whole room with a decidedly “expensive European villa” vibe. Treat your mom to the sleep she deserves.
$579 at The Citizenry (originally $647)
2
Urban Outfitters
Baggu Cloud carry-on bag
If your mom loves to travel, then this devastatingly practical and utterly adorable bag is just what she needs. It's shockingly roomy and functional, made with feather-light (yet super strong) recycled nylon fabric that won't weigh her down. It has a detachable interior pouch and top zip closure and comes in two colors at Urban Outfitters. It can even be folded up and packed away when not in use.
$56 at Urban Outfitters
1
Trade Coffee
A Trade Coffee subscription
If your mom lives for her morning cup of joe, then a subscription to Trade Coffee will give her something to look forward to every day. They curate coffee according to her preferences from roasters across the country and ship them on whatever schedule you prefer. It's a great way for her to try new brands and flavors that she wouldn't otherwise have access to.
$108 at Trade Coffee
