The last thing any of us want is to find ourselves panicking in the days leading up to Mother’s Day, frantically trying to find the perfect gift. As of now, we’ve still got a few weeks left to hunt down a little special something to show Mom how much we love and appreciate her, but it will go by in the blink of an eye. Don’t make the mistake of waiting too long and panic-buying something that isn’t meaningful. A thoughtful gift that caters to her tastes and needs can help her feel like her lifetime of hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed.