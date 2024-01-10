5 Mouthwashes That Dentists Say Are Actually Effective

Nothing can replace a dental health routine that makes brushing and flossing a priority. And if you’re especially particular about having fresh breath and clean teeth, you’re probably using mouthwash, too.

But according to New York City-based dentist Dr. Azadeh Akhavan, most people might not actually need mouthwash since it’s not as effective a way to rid teeth of plaque compared to the act of physical brushing. However, for some, it can be an important routine addition, especially for people dealing with specific oral health concerns.

For instance, she said that “anyone who is especially prone to caries (cavities) or have dental sensitivity, a fluoride-containing mouthwash can help to strengthen the teeth and prevent cariogenic bacteria from demineralizing the enamel, which is the protective outer coating of the tooth.”

Another reason Akhavan shared is dry mouth, which can be caused by certain medications or treatments. She said this is because bacteria binds more readily to teeth in mouths that are dry, resulting in bacterial colonies that promote cavities or problems with the gums and supporting bone.

But whatever your particular reason for using it, she said mouthwash should be used at the end of your oral hygiene routine.

“The fluoride and antimicrobial agents in mouthwash are only effective when they remain on oral surfaces for at least 30 minutes,” she said. This especially applies to dry mouth-focused preparations.

She also cautioned that many mouthwash brands contain potentially harmful ingredients. Some of these include alcohols, abrasive charcoals and cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC), an effective antibacterial that became popular during the COVID pandemic but can cause brown stains that have to be cleaned off professionally.

Conversely, Akhavan assured us that there are dentist-approved formulas you can look for that can be particularly useful whatever your condition. In the list ahead, find rinses that are great for gingivitis, dry mouth, cavities and more.