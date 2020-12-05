The 17 Best Movies Of 2020

Netflix

Spike Lee’s most ambitious (and effective) drama since “Inside Man,” “Da 5 Bloods” gives us Delroy Lindo as a bellicose Vietnam War veteran disenchanted with his country. It’s one of the year’s mightiest performances, as well as a career-defining achievement for a heavyweight who hasn’t always gotten his due. The elements surrounding Lindo are in top form, too. This is a post-war saga, less about the battle itself than its myriad aftershocks. Much will be said about the late Chadwick Boseman’s grand turn in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” but the actor’s charms are subtler and just as effective in Lee’s hands here. His spectral presence, seen only in flashbacks, lends the film an added poignancy. Like the soldiers reuniting in Ho Chi Minh City to settle unfinished business, he is a ghost of his former self, departed but never forgotten.