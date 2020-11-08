The Best Movies To Watch On Netflix In November 2020

The new movies on Netflix:

Premise: In this heist comedy directed by Steven Soderbergh, a notorious thief (George Clooney) leaves prison on parole and immediately assembles a crew for a new high-stakes caper. His best friend and partner in crime (Brad Pitt) helps him find talented thieves willing to rob the vault of a Las Vegas casino. But tension builds as the lead thief hides from the team that this heist isn’t just about the money ― it’s personal, as the casino owner is dating the thief’s ex-wife (Julia Roberts).

“Ocean’s Eleven” actually leaves Netflix at the end of November, so watch it while you can.

Setting: Las Vegas

Netflix descriptor: “Witty”

Warner Bros. Pictures/"Ocean's Eleven" The opening scene of "Ocean's Eleven" on Netflix.

How it starts: A voice from an unseen person shouts, “One con under escort, open gate five,” as the Warner Bros. logo appears. The voice continues, “Man walking. Open gate two.” There’s the sound of a lock grinding open. The Village Roadshow Pictures logo appears. “Let’s go, face the wall. Got one under escort.”

Finally, the movie cuts to a actual scene: a drab prison room with an empty chair. The protagonist, Danny Ocean, sits in the chair, still in prison clothes.

Notable cast: Don Cheadle, George Clooney, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Bernie Mac, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts

Runtime: 1 hour, 56 minutes

Bonus: Here’s a trailer for the sequel “Ocean’s Twelve,” which is nowhere near as good but still fun.

Premise: In this coming-of-age high school comedy, a student (Emma Stone) lets boys say they slept with her in exchange for gift cards. While not actually sleeping with the boys, the lies increasingly get out of hand as teen imaginations and zealous youth group religious beliefs run wild. The student embraces the absurdity of the situation by wearing a scarlet red “A” on her clothes, as did the character Hester Prynne in the book, “The Scarlet Letter,” which she learned about in class.

Setting: Ojai, California

Netflix descriptors: “Witty” and “irreverent”

Screen Gems/"Easy A" The opening scene of "Easy A" on Netflix.

How it starts: The movie cycles through establishing shots of Ojai, California, and its distinctive older buildings and a citrus grove.

The film focuses on the local high school. A school bell rings. A pair of shoes appears, tied in the branches of a tree. The camera tilts down to the ground to students mingling on the campus.

The protagonist narrates a long intro.

The rumors of my promiscuity have been greatly exaggerated. I used to be anonymous, invisible to the opposite sex. If Google Earth were a guy, he couldn’t find me if I was dressed up as a 10-story building. Pretty cutting-edge stuff, huh? A high school girl feeling anonymous. Who am I? What does it all mean? Why am I here? Blah. But don’t worry, this isn’t one of those tales. Though it sure started out that way. And then it changed pretty quickly when I started lying about some very personal things. So let the record show that I, Olive Penderghast, being of sound mind and below average breast size, swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, starting now.

The protagonist gets bumped into by another student who doesn’t care, causing her to fall on the ground.

Notable cast: Penn Badgley, Amanda Bynes, Thomas Haden Church, Patricia Clarkson, Lisa Kudrow, Emma Stone and Stanley Tucci

Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes

Bonus: “Easy A” is loosely inspired by the 1850 Nathaniel Hawthorne novel “The Scarlet Letter.” Demi Moore and Gary Oldman starred in a more straightforward adaptation of the book in 1995. Here’s the trailer.

Trailers for a couple more movies Netflix has added in November:

