The Best Movies To Watch On Netflix In October 2020

The new movies on Netflix:
“Dick Johnson Is Dead” (Netflix Documentary)
Premise: In this documentary, a daughter films her dad dying in different ridiculous scenarios. Her father has dementia and agrees to indulge his daughter through this filmmaking experiment, but of course, it’s murky how much he can understand. The different portrayals of death ultimately celebrate the life he still has while helping the family embrace the inevitable.
Setting: New York
Netflix descriptors: “Witty,” “intimate” and “emotional”
How it starts: An overhead shot in a barn-like structure shows a kid swinging back and forth on a hanging rope while his family watches and sings a jokey song about the French and their pants. Dick Johnson sits to the side and smiles.
The kid on the rope gets off and tells Johnson that he almost died while he was swinging because he was too high. He says he “loved it.”
Runtime: 1 hour, 29 minutes
Bonus: Editor and co-writer Nels Bangerter did an interview at Sundance explaining the thinking behind the movie.
“Fargo” (1996)
Premise: In this dramatic black comedy written by the Coen brothers and directed by Joel Coen, a sales manager for a car dealership racks up debts he can’t pay and, out of desperation, hires two men to kidnap his wife. The plan is for the men to hold his wife hostage and make her wealthy father pay a large ransom. The scheme goes sideways, and all involved get in over their heads.
The movie earned seven Academy Award nominations, winning two: best actress (Frances McDormand) and best original screenplay (Ethan and Joel Coen).
Setting: Minneapolis in 1987
Netflix descriptors: “Deadpan,” “offbeat” and “witty”
How it starts: Over a black screen, apocryphal text explains that this is a true story, to confuse the viewer.
