The Best Movies To Watch On Netflix In June 2020

A24/"Lady Bird" Lucas Hedges and Saoirse Ronan in "Lady Bird"

Premise: In this mystery thriller directed by David Fincher, reporters at the San Francisco Chronicle investigate the serial killer who called himself “Zodiac” in cryptic letters to the paper.

A cartoonist at the paper becomes obsessed with the case and trades information with a local law enforcement officer.

The movie didn’t earn any Academy Award nominations but has since been ranked high in many best of the 21st century lists.

Setting: San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s and early 1970s

Netflix descriptors: “Slow burn,” “dark” and “suspenseful”

Paramount Pictures/"Zodiac" The opening scene in "Zodiac"

How it starts: The song “Easy to be Hard” by Three Dog Night plays over the production logo still photos.

The words “What follows is based on actual case files,” appear on a black screen. After this, the movie pivots to its first shot, an overhead of Vallejo, California, in the San Francisco Bay Area. Fireworks explode over the city.

The first line of “Easy to be Hard” happens over the fireworks shot: “How can people be so heartless?”

Notable cast: Robert Downey Jr., Jake Gyllenhaal and Mark Ruffalo

Runtime: 2 hours, 37 minutes

Bonus: Indie Film Hustle made a breakdown of David Fincher’s directorial flourishes in the movie.

Premise: In this coming-of-age dramatic comedy, a high school senior longs to leave the sleepy city of Sacramento, California, and live in a “city with culture.” She wishes to attend New York University across the country.

While repeatedly expressing her desire to leave, she still dates and has a part-time job. She comes to realize how much she loves hanging with her best friend and that leaving Sacramento would also be a loss of something.

The movie earned five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

Setting: Sacramento in the early 2000s

Netflix descriptors: “Offbeat,” “understated” and “dramedy”

A24/"Lady Bird" The opening shot of "Lady Bird"

How it starts: The sound of birds chirping plays over an epigraph quote by Joan Didion: “Anybody who talks about California hedonism has never spent a Christmas in Sacramento.”

The first shot shows Lady Bird and her mother sleeping face-to-face in bed.

Notable cast: Timothée Chalamet, Beanie Feldstein, Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts, Laurie Metcalf and Saoirse Ronan

Runtime: 1 hour, 34 minutes

Bonus: A24 created this “official featurette” of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews.

