The Best Movies To Watch On Netflix In March 2021

Premise: This documentary focuses on the life of Biggie Smalls, the 1990s New York City rapper. Most documentaries about him focus on his violent death and the conspiracy theories surrounding the shooting. This one looks at Biggie’s early life and rise to fame.

The documentary pairs home videos with interviews of family members and other stars at the time. Instead of a tragedy, this Biggie story ultimately plays as a celebration of the time he had.

Netflix descriptors: “Captivating” and “intimate”

Netflix/"Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell" The opening of "Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell" on Netflix.

How it starts: A man talks off-camera over grainy home footage of a door, seen at an angle.

“I’ve got this camera pointed toward this door because something special is about to happen,” the man says.

Biggie pokes his head around a wall near the door as someone laughs off-screen.

“I can’t really speak on it, but there you go, baby, it’s startin’,” the man continues. “Know what I mean? It’s startin’. Alright, already.”

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Bonus: For a hit of nostalgia, here’s Biggie performing at MTV Spring Break in 1995.

Trailers for other movies that joined Netflix this month:

All the movies that have joined Netflix this month so far:

March 1