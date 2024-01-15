These Powerful Multi-Cookers Can Do It All — And Reviewers Are Obsessed

ShoppingcookingKitchen Tools

If you’re looking to upgrade your cooking game or simply revamp your kitchen, investing in a multi-cooker is a no-brainer. (In case you’re not familiar with the term multi-cooker, it applies to products that combine the functions of a slow cooker, pressure cooker, air fryer, etc. into one countertop appliance. Think, Instant Pot.)

For beginner cooks, these devices can help make intimidating recipes more achievable, allowing one to step away while the presets handle meats, stews, desserts and more. For seasoned cooks, multi-cookers expand the realm of possibility by letting you cook recipes quickly or even stacking multiple dishes at a time.

We’ve combed the internet for the best multi-cookers available, according to reviewers who’ve tried them. Read on below for models from Amazon, Walmart and Sur La Table that are truly worth every penny.

1
Sur La Table
A top-of-the-line option from a trusted kitchen brand
Sur La Table rating: 4.8 out of 5

This highly-rated Breville multi-cooker is a versatile timesaver, tenderizing meats in minutes and nursing rich, slow-cooked flavor at your command. When using the pressure cooker feature, its eleven pressure settings serve you at every stage of a meal, from quick appetizers to entrees and delicate desserts, and it also features slow cook, sear, simmer and steam settings to perfect your dish. Plus, this model’s technology is downright impressive: It sports dual sensors for optimum and accurate pressure and temperature control, as well as hands-free steam release to protect your hands. One reviewer reported that they liked theirs so much, they bought a second one.

Promising review: "This cooker has become my most used appliance. I've used most every function. Sauté - to brown before everything else. Reduce - to actually reduce but also to cook at a boil so I can add pasta to finish a pressure cooked soup and also to cook bisquick dumpling. Veggies - butternut squash cannot taste better. I am short so i do have to stand on my toes to see in it but this was a great purchase. I read reviews and it lives up to the review." — CJLynn
$299.95 at Sur La Table
2
Amazon
Probably the best-known multi-cooker on the market
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5

With nearly 140,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, this bestselling pick can really do it all — pressure cook, slow cook, cook rice, make yogurt, steam, sauté and keep food warm — while cooking up meals a whopping 70% faster than traditional cooking methods. It sports 13 one-touch programs for quickly and easily cooking everything from ribs and soup to poultry and dessert, making it a no-brainer for seasoned and new cooks alike. Its stainless steel material helps ensure perfectly even cooking and sautéing, and it also has a plethora of safety features including overheat protection and a safe-locking lid so you can cook with confidence.

Promising review: "In my senior years, I've found a new way to cook. I'm impressed with this wonderful cooking appliance. Food not only cooks quickly, it cooks well, deliciously, tenderly and with less effort than the traditional methods of cooking. Mind you, I love to cook, so I was apprehensive at first. But, with age, it is a great helper. I have baked, browned, made rice pudding, cooked 5 lb. pork roasts, stuffed peppers, etc. in this wonderful kitchen appliance. I highly recommend the Instant Pot 8 qt. 7 in 1 pressure cooker. We are only two, but I make enough to have left overs for several days and also to freeze a quart of whatever I make to have on a day that I am just too busy. Or consider the hot, humid days of summer when you are not in the mood to cook. Pull it out of the freezer...defrost, heat and eat. I highly recommend the Instant Pot with 10 safety features." — Mercy W.
$83.99+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A fan-favorite budget option with “intuitive” controls
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5

Amazon reviewers are big fans of this pressure cooker; one reviewer deemed it the “cat’s meow” of multi-cookers. No wonder, since this nine-in-one appliance can steam, sauté, pressure and slow cook and more — plus whip up a mean cake and a great cooked egg. You’ll appreciate its intuitive control panel and its 24-hour delay timer, which lets you prep your breakfast the night before so you’ll be ready to go in the morning (or get a head start on dinner at the start of the day). It also provides free digital recipes for you to get started that you can download on its product page.

Promising review: "I just turned into a chef without much effort.All you need is a recipe and the ingredients set and forget. The pressure cooker does the rest. Cooks perfectly all of the time. No more slaving over a hot stove and you cannot accidentally burn your food. The cost is reasonable and the controls are intuitive. I would recommend this product for any one." — Claude Q
$85.20 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Another under-$100 option that offers 9 settings and thoughtful safety features
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5

This Cosori multi-cooker functions as nine appliances in one; in addition to pressure and slow cooking, steaming, sautéing, making rice and yogurt and more, it also sterilizes and ferments. Its design makes monitoring the progress of your meal easy thanks to the real-time progress bar on its display. You’ll appreciate its comprehensive safety features, like its double-layered anti-scalding lid and its backward-angled steam vent design.

Promising review: "This is my third Cosori appliance. It's a great company, in terms of value, quality, and---surprise, surprise---customer service. It's really nice, knowing that you can go forward with complete confidence that the product you're purchasing will be everything you hope for. Now, to the pressure cooker. It's solidly constructed, easy to use and clean, and very reasonably priced. The controls are well-arranged and intuitive, with buttons---especially the pressure relief switch---in all the right positions. In addition, the instructions were thorough, attractively bundled, and easy to understand. My first recipe was Asian Sticky Pork Ribs, and I really liked the ability to saute, then pressure-cook, then reduce the sauce, all in the same unit, which made clean-up a snap. The whole process took less than an hour, including 40 minutes of pressure cooking, and the ribs turned out tasty and fall-off-the-bone tender. Can't wait to do the next one!" — Dean M. Drabin
$89.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An ultra-fast pressure cooker, steam fryer and crisper from a viral kitchen brand
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5

This appliance is downright impressive: It can cook up to three distinct dishes at the same time, so you can steam, broil or crisp all at once for a fast, multi-course meal. (That’s in addition to its 14 cooking functions, which include the ability to to pressure cook, steam, crisp, air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, sear, sauté, sous vide, slow cook, make yogurt, keep warm and proof.) Its air fryer function produces juicy, crispy meals with up to 75% less fat than regular frying, a must for anyone conscious about healthy eating. It cooks wildly quickly without sacrificing quality, producing meals up to 70% faster than regular cooking. You can even bake homemade bread with it — 25% faster than in a traditional oven! It’s designed for a blissfully easy clean-up, too, thanks to its ceramic-coated, nonstick and dishwasher-safe material.

Promising review: "Where do I began??? Uhm maybe that it's a 14 in 1 device lmao⁉️⁉️ Why are you still taking up all your kitchen space on numerous appliances when this one is 14-1 and beats all those other appliances. I spent hundreds the past year on different appliances and a Vortex Airfryer which I thought was good until I tried this one. THE CHICKEN ACTUALLY CAME OUT CRUNCHY 😭😋 Not that half baked crunch. Needless to say I donated my pressure cooker, air fryer, and toaster because this replaced them and consolidated all those items into one large appliance. It is quite bulky but between one bulky item vs several buky items this one is the one." — ANTHONY D DOWNING
$129.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
An ultra-customizable air fryer, electric pressure cooker and grill multi-cooker with over 500 presets
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5

This air fryer, electric pressure cooker and grill multi-cooker may well be the crème de la crème. It has an unheard of 540 presets — 300 one-touch and 240 memory slots — which NuWave reports is one of the highest number of presets available worldwide. This one is well worth the title; it’s designed to replace a whopping 10 appliances, including your oven and grill, and allows you to have precise control over every stage of its cooking (you can customize three sear modes and five cooking stages). An added bonus is its comprehensive safety features, including automatic pressure relief and locking technology, which ensure it’s one of the safest on the market.

Promising review: "This pressure cooker is awesome. I’m still learning all that it’s capable of doing but I’m more than pleased with it. I had a power cooker XL before this unit and I have to say the NuWave beats my old pressure cooker hands down. I’ve got several of anyWave products and have been quite pleased with them. I recommend this product to everyone in the market foe electric pressure cookers. NuWave has really got a superb product. I’m not being paid to write this review. I’m another consumer like everyone else who is recommending a product worth its weight in gold. You won’t be let down by this product. Do yourself a favor and buy the most superior pressure cooker as far as I’m concerned on the market. You’ll thank yourself later." — Gary M.
$189.99 at Amazon
7
Walmart
A streamlined option that Walmart shoppers love
Walmart rating: 4.5 out of 5

In addition to cooking food up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods, this versatile Farberware pressure cooker expertly locks in flavor and nutrients for mouthwatering dishes that are both tastier and healthier. Its pre-programmed cooking functions make preparing meals intuitive and easy, and its inner pot is dishwasher-safe for a breezy cleanup. Plus, its safety release valve and locking lid ensure precision while pressurizing and added safety for handling.

Promising review: "Absolutely love it….. simple to use and easy clean up…. Fantastic for making soups !!!!!!! Chicken falls off the bone , all meats are fork tender!!!!! I use it primarily for fresh hearty soups and sauces and the best part is that you just program it and walk away!!!" — Cynthia
$59 at Walmart

