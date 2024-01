These Powerful Multi-Cookers Can Do It All — And Reviewers Are Obsessed

An ultra-customizable air fryer, electric pressure cooker and grill multi-cooker with over 500 presets

This air fryer, electric pressure cooker and grill multi-cooker may well be the crème de la crème. It has an unheard of 540 presets — 300 one-touch and 240 memory slots — which NuWave reports is one of the highest number of presets available worldwide. This one is well worth the title; it’s designed to replace a whopping 10 appliances, including your oven and grill, and allows you to have precise control over every stage of its cooking (you can customize three sear modes and five cooking stages). An added bonus is its comprehensive safety features, including automatic pressure relief and locking technology, which ensure it’s one of the safest on the market."This pressure cooker is awesome. I’m still learning all that it’s capable of doing but I’m more than pleased with it. I had a power cooker XL before this unit and I have to say the NuWave beats my old pressure cooker hands down. I’ve got several of anyWave products and have been quite pleased with them. I recommend this product to everyone in the market foe electric pressure cookers. NuWave has really got a superb product. I’m not being paid to write this review.You won’t be let down by this product. Do yourself a favor and buyYou’ll thank yourself later." — Gary M.