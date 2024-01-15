These Powerful Multi-Cookers Can Do It All — And Reviewers Are Obsessed

If you’re looking to upgrade your cooking game or simply revamp your kitchen, investing in a multi-cooker is a no-brainer. (In case you’re not familiar with the term multi-cooker, it applies to products that combine the functions of a slow cooker, pressure cooker, air fryer, etc. into one countertop appliance. Think, Instant Pot.)

For beginner cooks, these devices can help make intimidating recipes more achievable, allowing one to step away while the presets handle meats, stews, desserts and more. For seasoned cooks, multi-cookers expand the realm of possibility by letting you cook recipes quickly or even stacking multiple dishes at a time.

Advertisement

We’ve combed the internet for the best multi-cookers available, according to reviewers who’ve tried them. Read on below for models from Amazon, Walmart and Sur La Table that are truly worth every penny.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.