Murika via Getty Images For those of us looking for some culture, you can shop at these best art museum shops online.

Even if your legs are tired from a tour, your eyes need a break from all those paintings and your phone’s out of storage, you probably just have to see the gift shop before leaving a museum.

While museum gift shops have the usual T-shirts and mugs with logos, they also are a gold mine for one-of-a-kind gifts that you can’t find anywhere else.

Right now, you might be missing going to museums as most of them across the country and around the world have closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. UNESCO estimates that 90% of museums globally have shut their doors.

Since many museums rely on donations and entrance fees, places like the Tenement Museum in New York City have struggled to stay afloat in recent months.

It’s especially important to support museums now in whatever way you can — whether that includes taking an online tour like the Metropolitan Museum of Art offers, getting an annual membership to somewhere like the Museum of Modern Art, or, of course, spending money with a museum’s gift store.

If you didn’t know, there are a lot of museums that have online gift stores now that you can shop at while staying on your couch — and get some good quarantine birthday gift ideas for adults, while you’re at it.

From the Smithsonian Store to the Art Institute of Chicago Museum’s shop, we found the best museum gift shops online for things like home decor, jewelry and gift ideas.