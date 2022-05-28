Shopping

This Absurd Toddler Toy Plays Music I Actually Enjoy

Hint: It's a cat sitting on top of a robot vacuum that sings autotuned jingles.

Fisher Price's <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fisher-Price-Laugh-Learn-Crawl-After-Musical/dp/B07X2TZF77?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=628d0681e4b05cfc2692192e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cat on a Vac" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628d0681e4b05cfc2692192e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Fisher-Price-Laugh-Learn-Crawl-After-Musical/dp/B07X2TZF77?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=628d0681e4b05cfc2692192e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Cat on a Vac</a> musical toy emits cosmic songs that I constantly hum to myself.
Amazon
Fisher Price's Cat on a Vac musical toy emits cosmic songs that I constantly hum to myself.

Picture this: Your child has a toy that emits a constant, repetitive stream of chatter that you find yourself humming as you’re driving to work or scrubbing the dishes after bedtime. For the most part, the jingles are maddening earworms that occupy precious mental real estate, but every so often you actually enjoy one of these ditties. If you haven’t found yourself grooving to one of your kids’ toys, allow me to introduce you to the, um, robot vacuum cat toy that has taken the internet my household by storm.

Fisher Price’s “Cat on a Vac” is part of the toy-maker’s “Laugh and Learn” series, which consists of toys “based on familiar, everyday stuff,” according to the product’s Amazon listing. (Other greatest hits from this range include a singing piggy bank and color-changing mixing bowl.) A cheerful ginger cat is perched atop what many cleaning enthusiasts will recognize as a robot vacuum, and gentle pressure on the feline’s head will propel the toy forward, encouraging your child to crawl after it.

While these are all pretty standard toddler toy mechanics, there’s something that sets the Cat on a Vac apart from the chorus of trinkets that line my living room floor. The suite of songs that burst forth every time you press the green button at the cat’s feet sound less like the tinny tunes wafting from your average playroom gewgaw and more like something you’d hear on the radio, with a synth-y syncopated beat, crooning autotuned vocals and lyrics infused with pathos and longing. (Kind of.)

“What it sounds closest to is Afro-pop, current West African or South African R&B with heavy Auto-Tune,” explained Ari Goldman, one half of DJ duo Beautiful Swimmers and founder of dance record label World Building. “People call this sound, broadly, ‘Afrobeats.’” It’s also similar to kwaito (“basically ’90s South African house music,” Goldman said) and amapiano, a newer iteration of the genre that’s currently exploding on TikTok.

As if these sonic emissions weren’t club-worthy enough, the sight of a smiling cat perched atop a robot vacuum adds a layer of absurdity that keeps me chuckling as I watch it roll across the floor. According to a Fisher-Price spokesperson, the Cat on a Vac takes findings from the brand’s Play Lab ― where children test-drive toys in real time ― and applied them to a “trend that was popping up on social media of cats on robotic vacuums.”

If you’re ready to add the Cat on a Vac to your repertoire, you can shop it below. I’ve included a handful of other musical toys, some of which I own, that boast silly soundtracks that don’t take themselves too seriously.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A singing cat on a rolling robot vacuum
The device that made me a devotee of musical toys, this utterly silly, social media-inspired plaything has sparked joy with parents and kids alike. “I have 3-, 7- and 10-year-old girls. We are way out of the age range for this toy," wrote Amazon reviewer hpa1281. "But this is hands down the funniest toy ever and they constantly fight over it. I’m talking extended minutes of fun. It features catchy tunes that we absentmindedly sing around the house. My husband commented that I really bought it for myself and HE’S NOT WRONG.”
$14.99 at Amazon (originally $15.99)
2
Amazon
A tinny, tiny orchestra contained in a cube
This cube-shaped toy boasts large, finger-friendly buttons that each "play" a different instrument (including a flute, French horn, harp and piano), and a button on the top will activate the entire "orchestra." Out of all the musical toys that have been brought into my home, this one is probably the most mellifluous, offering a kinder, classical sound in lieu of the jarring carnival tunes most toys pump out.
$27.45 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A talking piggy bank
Veteran parents will probably recognize this interactive piggy bank that boasts a 4.9-star rating and over 18,000 reviews on Amazon — many of which attest to the toy's ability to keep kids busy for hours, developing their fine motor skills as they drop coins into the slot. It also spouts words of encouragement in both English and Spanish, along with 40 songs, tunes and phrases.
$15 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A handheld synthesizer in the shape of a music note
If you're in the market for a toy that allows you to control your musical output, try this roughly tablet-sized, hand-held synthesizer in the shape of an eighth note. Kids (or adults) can "play" the toy by touching its neck or squeezing the rubbery base to open its mouth. "This instrument is so fun to play! It is actually harder than one might think to play 'real songs', but it is ridiculously fun to try," wrote Amazon reviewer Susan Terry.
$34.59 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
5
Amazon
A light-up mixing bowl
This ready-to-party mixing bowl comes with six "ingredients" that activate changing colors and jaunty tunes upon contact with the vessel's interior. My kids also have this in their collection, and my husband and I find ourselves parroting the show-tune-y version of the ABCs that it plays on a loop.
$18 at Amazon$18 at Target
6
Amazon
A singing, crawling crab
This quick-moving musical crustacean scuttles around the room, encouraging crawling babies to chase after it. "According to reviewers, interacting with the "extremely loud and fast" 4-star critter is 'like owning a pet crab ... on a sugar rush!'"
$14.88 at Amazon
A pack of three sensory snake cubes that can be folded up, stretched out and stacked

23 Of The Best Fidget Toys On Amazon To Keep Little Hands Occupied

Popular in the Community

Parenting shoppingKidsToys

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

11 Survivors Of School Gun Violence Share How It Still Reverberates Through Their Lives

Food & Drink

The 7 Most Common Grilling Mistakes That Just About Everyone Makes

Wellness

8 Sneaky Symptoms Of A Migraine Attack

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In June

Wellness

30 Relatable Tweets About Social Anxiety

Wellness

You Can Actually Die From Grief

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Share The Must-Have Skin Care Products They Bring On A Plane

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In June

Shopping

Walmart Sandals Are The Best-Kept Summer Footwear Secret

Shopping

Vintage-Inspired Women's Swimsuits To Get Just In Time For Summer

Shopping

This Cult-Favorite Luxury Hair Tool Is 50% Off Today Only

Parenting

Signs Your Kid Might Be Traumatized By Gun Violence In The News

Food & Drink

Meet The Perry Burger, A Perfect Homemade Burger That Doesn't Require A Grill

Shopping

This Natural Alternative To Retinoids Can Smooth Fine Lines Without Harsh Side Effects

Shopping

We Kind Of Can't Believe How Good Spanx's Line Of Activewear Is

Shopping

ADHD Experts Share The Time Management Tools That Actually Work

Shopping

31 Backyard Upgrades To Make Your Next Staycation The Best Yet

Parenting

95% Of Schools Do Active Shooter Drills. Here's How It Affects Kids.

Wellness

How To Cope With The Latest School Shooting If You're A Parent

Food & Drink

7 Easy Tips For Making Perfect Grilled Chicken Every Time

Shopping

26 Stylish Items From Amazon For People Who Absolutely Hate The Heat

Shopping

The 4 Best Running Shoes You Can Get Online, According To A Podiatrist

Shopping

Modest Summer Workout Clothes That Don't Show Too Much Skin

Work/Life

How To Professionally Say 'I Don't Have Time For This' At Work

Shopping

Finally, Women's Underwear That Won't Give You A Wedgie In The Front

Wellness

11 Reasons Being Calm Is Making You Anxious

Relationships

How To Get A Moment With Each Of Your Wedding Guests

Shopping

FYI, Citronella Candles Don't Keep Mosquitoes Away. Here's What Does.

Shopping

5 Podiatrist-Recommended Recovery Sandals That'll Pamper Your Feet

Shopping

Dopamine Dressing Is The Summer Trend We Could All Use More Of

Shopping

Still Not Sure About The Press-On Nail Trend? Here Are 10 To Try On Vacation

Shopping

25 K-Beauty Products For Every Skin Type

Food & Drink

The Biggest Grilling Mistake People Make, According To Grill Masters

Wellness

This Is Your Brain And Body On 'Hot Girl Walks'

Wellness

What Is Delta-8 THC And Why Are States Banning It?

Home & Living

This New Rom-Com Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Best Memorial Day Sales To Shop Right Now

Style & Beauty

If Your Mole Looks Like This, It's Time To See A Dermatologist

Shopping

The Perfectly Sized Bag You Need For A Long Weekend Away