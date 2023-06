Grand Teton National Park

Mlenny via Getty Images

“There are so many great national parks to visit during the summer, and choosing just one is almost impossible,” said Ashley Nudd, a national parks expert with WorldMark by Wyndham . “However, there is one genre of national park that is a can’t-miss during the summer — mountain parks like Grand Teton. These national parks get an amazing amount of snow, and it usually arrives early in the fall and lingers late into the spring and early summer. Due to this heavy blanket of snow, there is a very short window of time when visitors can go to these parks and have everything open.”She noted that if you arrive too early in the summer, you might find many campgrounds, visitors centers and trails are still closed as staff works to clear the snow. If you wait too long, you might find yourself unexpectedly snowed in, even as early as Labor Day weekend “You never quite know what to expect from these parks, but summer from July 4 through the end of August is a safe bet to have everything open and available to you,” Nudd said. “A visit can be a bit tricky to time, but it’s totally worth it! The flowers bloom, the wildlife comes out, the weather is great and the mountains are ripe for adventure.