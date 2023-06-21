Rocky Mountain National Park

Clicked by Avik Chakraborty via Getty Images

“Rocky Mountain National Park is over 265,000 acres of lush meadows, glistening lakes, and a spectacular mountain range with over 100 peaks that rise above 11,000 feet,” Brockbank said.



He touted the 13 landmarks, impressive biodiversity, and seemingly endless trails for all skill levels that offer something for everyone to enjoy.



“There is also incredible wildlife viewing and five visitor centers, where you could discover the everyday sightings of chipmunks and mule deer or the extremely moving experience of seeing elk during the mating season,” Brockbank added. “There are sports and activities throughout the entire year that cater to any level of adventure and skills, including special activities during the summer seasons, such as mountain climbing.”