Now that the summer season has officially begun, Americans are packing their bags and heading on vacations all around the world. But don’t forget there are countless wonders right here in our own backyards.
Summer is an excellent time to visit many U.S. national parks and experience their stunning natural landscapes and wildlife viewing options.
“A lot of beautiful mountain destinations are finally accessible and boast some really pleasant weather and exploring opportunities,” said Jim Pattiz, the co-founder of More Than Just Parks.
He warned that summer crowds could pose a challenge at particularly popular parks, especially when it comes to finding affordable lodging, but the incredible experience is worth the difficulty.
“Your best bet is to plan ahead as much as you can and be flexible,” Pattiz noted.
Of course, some parks are better suited for summer visits than others. We asked Pattiz and other experts to share the national parks they believe are best to visit during this season.