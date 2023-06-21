TravelTravel and TourismNational Parks

The Best National Parks To Visit In The Summer

These parks in Washington, Montana, North Carolina and other states are perfect for a summer visit.
Now that the summer season has officially begun, Americans are packing their bags and heading on vacations all around the world. But don’t forget there are countless wonders right here in our own backyards.

Summer is an excellent time to visit many U.S. national parks and experience their stunning natural landscapes and wildlife viewing options.

“A lot of beautiful mountain destinations are finally accessible and boast some really pleasant weather and exploring opportunities,” said Jim Pattiz, the co-founder of More Than Just Parks.

He warned that summer crowds could pose a challenge at particularly popular parks, especially when it comes to finding affordable lodging, but the incredible experience is worth the difficulty.

“Your best bet is to plan ahead as much as you can and be flexible,” Pattiz noted.

Of course, some parks are better suited for summer visits than others. We asked Pattiz and other experts to share the national parks they believe are best to visit during this season.

Katmai National Park And Preserve
Paul Souders via Getty Images
“Katmai National Park is known primarily for the large amount of bears that can be seen throughout the park, particularly from one very famous vantage point on a viewing deck near Brooks Falls, and the opportunity to see them really only happens during the summer,” said national parks travel expert Mikah Meyer.

He noted that the bears typically appear around late June and early July to feast on salmon making their way upstream from the ocean as part of their preparation for hibernation. Come October, the park holds its annual “Fat Bear Week” competition to compare its enlarged hibernation physiques.

“Katmai isn’t just a park for bears, though,” Meyer added. “Visiting in summer provides you beautiful views of the Valley of 10,000 Smokes, the landscape created by the largest volcanic eruption of the 20th century, and ample daylight to backpack through its wilderness.”
Mount Rainier National Park
Rene Frederick via Getty Images
“The best national park to visit in the summer has to be Mount Rainier in Washington,” said Will Pattiz, the other co-founder of More Than Just Parks. “Mount Rainier has amazing hiking opportunities, and I can gaze upon this most heavily glaciated peak in the contiguous United States endlessly in total awe of its enormity.”

But the real reason he believes it’s ideal to visit this park in the summer is the wildflowers.

“Mount Rainier quite possibly has the most spectacular displays of wildflowers in the world,” Pattiz said. “For the peak blooms, I recommend the last week in July and the first two weeks in August. The best place to see wildflowers at Mount Rainier National Park is in the Paradise region. I highly recommend the Skyline Trail and Alta Vista Trail as the best trails in Mount Rainier to see wildflowers.”
Glacier National Park
HaizhanZheng via Getty Images
“Very few places on earth can rival the mountainous beauty of Glacier National Park, and the best time to see it is during its short-lived summer season,” Jim Pattiz said. “The park is situated in a spectacular region of mountains, glaciers, alpine lakes and abundant wildlife that spills into Canada to form what’s known as the ‘Crown of the Continent.’ The entire area is actually a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and for good reason!”

Although crowds and inflated hotel prices are downsides of visiting Glacier National Park in the summer, he insisted this trip is an essential rite of passage for outdoor-loving Americans.

“My recommendation would be to plan on visiting in the late summer season after kids start going back to school,” Pattiz said. “You should have better luck with campsites and lodging, but you will be rolling the dice with fire season.”
Bryce Canyon National Park
Francesco Riccardo Iacomino via Getty Images
“It’s hard to generalize, but many national parks in California, Arizona and Utah can be very hot in July and August and are best avoided,” said Hercules Zeris, the product manager for the U.S. and Canada at Titan Travel. “However, parks at higher elevations should be markedly cooler — including Bryce Canyon in Utah.”

The sprawling park is famous for its distinctive hoodoos, striking orange-hued rock formations that appear to shoot straight up from the ground.

“Bryce Canyon has numerous viewpoints, as well as paths within it, so it never really feels crowded,” Zeris added. “Some viewpoints are better in the coolness of the early morning and others at sunset — it never feels full.”
Yosemite National Park
Eloi_Omella via Getty Images
“Yosemite National Park offers a captivating blend of natural wonders, breathtaking landscapes and outdoor activities that make it an ideal summer destination,” said James Brockbank, founder of The Family Vacation Guide. “With its towering granite cliffs, cascading waterfalls like Yosemite Falls, serene meadows, and ancient sequoia groves, the park’s scenery is a feast for the eyes.”

Full of kid-friendly walking trails and attractions, the park is an especially great option for families looking to enjoy the great outdoors with their children during summer break.

“In Yosemite, visitors can enjoy hiking along the park’s extensive trail system, rock climbing on the iconic El Capitan, biking, fishing, horseback riding and even river rafting,” Brockbank added.
North Cascades National Park
Zi Yang Lai via Getty Images
North Cascades National Park in Washington state is a stunning alpine gem and receives far fewer visitors than its nearby neighbors Olympic and Mount Rainier,” Jim Pattiz said.

North Cascades offers a nice escape from the summer crowds at other attractions because it’s one of the least visited national parks in the continental U.S.

“Now one of the reasons North Cascades sees so few visitors is due to its relatively unimproved state,” Pattiz noted. “The park actually has very few roads that allow visitors access to its unspoiled interior. But for those of you willing to do a little hiking, North Cascades offers a welcome respite from the summer crowds that have become so ubiquitous in other national parks.”
Yellowstone National Park
Justinreznick via Getty Images
“Yellowstone, the oldest national park in the world, encompasses a huge area of almost 3,500 square miles with many attractions, so people can spread out,” Zeris said. “However, beware of bison traffic jams — they get priority on the roads.”

The large number of kid-friendly trails also makes it an ideal destination for families during summer vacation.

“The park is host to 37 landmarks for you to take your child to see, including the world-famous Old Faithful geyser and the iconic Grand Prismatic Spring,” Brockbank said. “Yellowstone offers adventure and memorable views everywhere you look, from dramatic canyons, alpine rivers, lush forests, hot springs and gushing geysers."

The park is also home to a variety of animal species.

"Lamar Valley is described as the Serengeti of America," said Gary Elbert, an REI Experiences guide and program manager. "If you want to see wildlife, such as bison, elk, pronghorn, coyotes, wolves and bears, this is your destination, and if you are a bird lover, it has you covered there too."
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Mint Images via Getty Images
“The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is America’s most visited national park, and for good reason,” Brockbank said. “It holds world-renowned diversity of plant and animal life, beautiful ancient mountains and absorbing remnants of Southern Appalachian mountain culture. This park also contains some of the highest mountains in eastern North America and covers 522,419 acres.”

You can expect warm, sunny weather during the summer months, with occasional showers and the forest landscapes providing plenty of shade on hotter days. Look out for stunning flowers in bloom as well.
Grand Teton National Park
Mlenny via Getty Images
“There are so many great national parks to visit during the summer, and choosing just one is almost impossible,” said Ashley Nudd, a national parks expert with WorldMark by Wyndham. “However, there is one genre of national park that is a can’t-miss during the summer — mountain parks like Grand Teton. These national parks get an amazing amount of snow, and it usually arrives early in the fall and lingers late into the spring and early summer. Due to this heavy blanket of snow, there is a very short window of time when visitors can go to these parks and have everything open.”

She noted that if you arrive too early in the summer, you might find many campgrounds, visitors centers and trails are still closed as staff works to clear the snow. If you wait too long, you might find yourself unexpectedly snowed in, even as early as Labor Day weekend.

“You never quite know what to expect from these parks, but summer from July 4 through the end of August is a safe bet to have everything open and available to you,” Nudd said. “A visit can be a bit tricky to time, but it’s totally worth it! The flowers bloom, the wildlife comes out, the weather is great and the mountains are ripe for adventure.
Rocky Mountain National Park
Clicked by Avik Chakraborty via Getty Images
“Rocky Mountain National Park is over 265,000 acres of lush meadows, glistening lakes, and a spectacular mountain range with over 100 peaks that rise above 11,000 feet,” Brockbank said.

He touted the 13 landmarks, impressive biodiversity, and seemingly endless trails for all skill levels that offer something for everyone to enjoy.

“There is also incredible wildlife viewing and five visitor centers, where you could discover the everyday sightings of chipmunks and mule deer or the extremely moving experience of seeing elk during the mating season,” Brockbank added. “There are sports and activities throughout the entire year that cater to any level of adventure and skills, including special activities during the summer seasons, such as mountain climbing.”
