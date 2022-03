A best-selling natural deodorant with over 45,000 five-star reviews

Filled with nourishing ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil, this bestselling deodorant has glowing reviews for long-lasting odor protection abilities. Native contains skin-friendly probiotics to help keep healthy bacteria present on your skin and odor-causing bacteria off, while tapioca starch and baking soda help absorb excess moisture and and neutralize odor. Their gender-neutral scents include everything from cucumber mint to eucalyptus to lavender rose.If you know that you are sensitive to baking soda, Native also has a baking soda- free line of deodorants just for highly sensitive skin.“I normally would never write a review for a deodorant, but this Native product is finally one that I can see using for a long time. I work out once or twice a day, and sweat profusely. I even get night sweats during sleep. Since I've used Native, I actually stay dry under my arms and most surprisingly, I have no underarm smell even after 24 hours. This is very rare from any other product that I've ever used – and, I have tried them all. I am shocked that this formula actually absorbs the sweat, and that it seems to completely eliminate any smell, even after full night sweats or working out profusely and sweating.” — neil