Neck lines ― those horizontal bands that appear partway through life ― are natural and inevitable at any stage of life, but there are some external factors that can make lines look more pronounced than they necessarily need to be. And what’s more, there are some prescription-free skin care products readily available to help diffuse and fill some of the most obvious neck creases.

“Over time, collagen and elastin levels decrease and the skin quality deteriorates with the loss of these crucial skin proteins,” said Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City.

Advertisement

This gradual collagen loss is typically what’s to blame for increased and deepened neck lines, volume loss and crepey skin texture. Murphy-Rose said that this appearance can also be referred to as “tech-neck,” when someone spends a lot of time with their head bent, which can cause creasing.

“The best ways to prevent fine lines due to ‘tech neck’ include improved posture with your head up rather than bent over,” she said.

She also said that all too often we apply skin care only to our face, forgetting our neck altogether. She suggests products and ingredients that protect the skin (like sunscreen) but will also boost the production of both the collagen and elastin proteins our skin is losing.

And though there are always in-office treatments to turn to, such as radio frequency and injectable fillers, you might find some improvement in the upcoming selection of products that dermatologists (including Murphy-Rose) recommended.

Advertisement