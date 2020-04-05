The new movies on Netflix:
“The Social Network” (2010)
Premise: In this biographical drama, Mark Zuckerberg creates Facebook with other students at Harvard University. In the movie, Mark has unnerving ambition and shaky morals ― he ruthlessly stabs various friends in the back as the website becomes popular.
Setting: Harvard University in the early and mid-2000s
Netflix Descriptors: “Cerebral”
How it starts: In a voiceover, Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg says, “Did you know there are more people with genius IQs living in China than there are people of any kind living in the United States?”
The camera reveals that Mark is on a date and conversing with a woman. Zuckerberg mentions he got a 1600 on his SATs and won’t stop talking about himself. He repeatedly talks over the interjections of his date.
“Are you like, whatever, delusional?” Marks asks his date after he misunderstands her.
Accolades: The movie earned eight Academy Award nominations, including for Best Picture (which it should have won, in my opinion). It won three Oscars: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Music Score and Best Film Editing.
Notable Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Armie Hammer, Rashida Jones, Rooney Mara, Max Minghella and Justin Timberlake
David Fincher directed the movie, and Aaron Sorkin wrote the screenplay.
Runtime: 2 hours
Bonus: Here’s Sorkin talking about the writing process for the movie:
Premise: In this psychological thriller, a heart surgeon believes he has begun mentoring a teenage boy whose father died years ago in a car crash ― but the teen’s father actually died during an operation performed by the surgeon. The boy begins torturing the surgeon’s family in mysterious ways and threatens to kill them all.
Setting: Contemporary Cincinnati
Netflix Descriptors: “Cerebral” and “Dark”
How it starts: Orchestral music plays over a blank screen. After a few seconds, the camera cuts to a graphic close-up of a beating heart. The camera slowly zooms away from the beating heart to reveal surgeons working on the organ.
Notable Cast: Bill Camp, Raffey Cassidy, Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, Nicole Kidman, Alicia Silverstone and Sunny Suljic
Yorgos Lanthimos directed the movie and co-wrote the script.
Runtime: 2 hours, 1 minute
Bonus: Here’s Lanthimos and Farrell talking about the creation of this movie:
A few other highlights:
“Minority Report” (2002)
“Taxi Driver” 1976
“The Death of Stalin” (2017)
“The Hangover” (2009)
“The Matrix” (1999)
All the movies that have joined Netflix this month so far:
April 1
- “40 Days and 40 Nights”
- “Bloodsport”
- “Cadillac Records”
- “Can’t Hardly Wait”
- “Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke”
- “Deep Impact”
- “God’s Not Dead”
- “Just Friends”
- “Killer Klowns from Outer Space”
- “Lethal Weapon”
- “Lethal Weapon 2”
- “Lethal Weapon 3”
- “Lethal Weapon 4”
- “Minority Report”
- “Molly’s Game”
- “Mortal Kombat”
- “Mud”
- “Promised Land”
- “Road to Perdition”
- “Salt”
- “School Daze”
- “Sherlock Holmes”
- “Soul Plane”
- “Sunrise in Heaven”
- “Taxi Driver”
- “The Death of Stalin”
- “The Girl with All the Gifts”
- “The Hangover”
- “The Matrix”
- “The Matrix Reloaded”
- “The Matrix Revolutions”
- “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”
- “The Roommate”
- “The Runaways”
- “The Social Network”
- “Wildling”
April 2
- “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”
- “Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll”
April 3
- “Coffee & Kareem” (Netflix Film)
- “Money Heist: The Phenomenon” (Netflix Film)
- “Angel Has Fallen”
April 5
- “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”