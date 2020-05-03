Netflix/KC Bailey Leah Lewis and Daniel Diemer in the "The Half of It."

The new movies on Netflix:

Premise: In this coming-of-age dramedy, a high school student keeps to herself due to having unique interests and experiencing widespread bullying. She writes other students’ homework papers for money.

A jock finds out about this writing service and asks this student if she’ll write a love letter for him to another girl in school. Both of them end up falling for this girl and become friends in the process of jointly discovering what love and friendship can be.

Setting: Small-town Washington

Netflix Descriptors: “Heartfelt,” “quirky” and “feel-good”

Netflix The opening scene from "The Half of It."

How it starts: A epigraph quote from Plato’s “Symposium” appears on the screen: “Love is simply the name for the desire and pursuit of the whole.”

The camera transitions to a sketchpad with animated drawings. A voiceover talks while the sketches move and change.

“The ancient Greeks believed humans once had four arms, four legs and a single head made of two faces,” the voiceover says. “We were happy.”

Notable cast: Daniel Diemer, Collin Chou, Alexxis Lemire and Leah Lewis

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

Bonus: Here’s an extended interview GLAAD did with the producer and the stars of the movie. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the interview takes place over video-conferencing.





Premise: In this fantasy romance directed by David Fincher, a man ages in reverse. This means he starts life as an older man and gets younger over time.

He has a decades-spanning romance in his life. But given the different aging trajectories, the couple is only able to be fully together for a brief moment in time.

The movie won three Academy Awards and earned 13 nominations.

Setting: Various decades across the United States

Netflix Descriptors: “Heartfelt,” “emotional” and “romantic”

Netflix The opening scene from "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button"

How it starts: An older woman in a bed struggles to open her eyes and speak. The camera shows that the woman is lying on a hospital bed. A younger woman, her daughter, says the “hurricane is coming,” referring to Hurricane Katrina.

Notable cast: Cate Blanchett, Taraji P. Henson, Brad Pitt and Tilda Swinton

Runtime: 2 hours, 46 minutes

Bonus: CBS released a short behind-the-scenes video called “The Curious Case of Brad Pitt.” It features an interview with Pitt, but the real star is whoever titled the segment.

A few other highlights: “A Day and a Night” (Netflix Film)

All the movies that have joined Netflix this month so far:

May 1