The new shows on Netflix:
“Community”
Premise: In this comedy created by Dan Harmon, a group of misfits at a community college become inseparable best friends. All of them have distinct personalities and skill sets they bring to the “literal” table, and they frequently hang around to scheme about hijinks. While their classes don’t teach them much, their varying adventures help them learn things about who they are and who they want to become.
Setting: A community college in Colorado during the early 2010s
Netflix Descriptors: “Witty” and “irreverent”
How it starts: The first episode begins with an establishing shot of Greendale Community College. The awkward dean of the school, dressed in a short-sleeved, mustard yellow button-up shirt paired with a yellow tie, makes a live announcement in front of a crowd.
“Uh, good morning,” Dean Craig Pelton says. “Many of you are halfway through your first week here at Greendale, and as your dean, I thought I would share a few thoughts of wisdom and inspiration. What is community college? Well, you’ve heard all kinds of things ...”
The show then introduces a few members of the main cast as the dean reads different, offensive descriptors.
“You’ve heard it’s loser college for remedial teens,” Dean Pelton says. “Twenty-something dropouts, middle-aged divorcees and old people keeping their minds active as they circle the drain of eternity. That’s what you’ve heard. However, I wish you luck!”
Notable Cast: Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Chevy Chase, Donald Glover, Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Joel McHale, Danny Pudi and Jim Rash
Runtime: 110 episodes of roughly 21 minutes over six seasons
Bonus: Here’s Donald Glover talking about leaving “Community” and, at the time, his new show “Atlanta” on FX:
“Nailed It!” (Season 4, Netflix Original)
Premise: In this cooking game show, three amateur bakers try to make pristine cakes in short amounts of time. The show tends to recruit contestants that are terrible at baking, which means the contestants have no real shot at actually making something good. The hosts joyfully roast the varying baking fails and inject an infectious levity to the already absurd premise.
Setting: Game show set
Netflix Descriptors: “Quirky”
How it starts: Season 4 begins with the hosts sitting on golden thrones in decadent leisurewear. Both wear giant, shiny sunglasses. “Servants” attend to their whims. Host and comedian Nicole Byer’s voice can be heard off-screen as she does a fake interview in which she acts like a diva feigning humility about the show’s success.
Notable Cast: Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres
Runtime: 27 episodes of roughly 32 minutes over four seasons
Bonus: Netflix compiled a few of the best cake fails on the show so far:
For more options, check out the best shows of March.
All the movies that have joined Netflix this month so far:
April 1
- “How to Fix a Drug Scandal” (Netflix Documentary)
- “Nailed It!” (Season 4, Netflix Original)
- “Sunderland ’Til I Die” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Community” (Season 1-6)
- “Kim’s Convenience” (Season 4)
- “Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon” (Season 3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends)
April 3
- “La Casa de Papel” (Part 4, Netflix Original)