How it starts: The first episode begins with an establishing shot of Greendale Community College. The awkward dean of the school, dressed in a short-sleeved, mustard yellow button-up shirt paired with a yellow tie, makes a live announcement in front of a crowd.

“Uh, good morning,” Dean Craig Pelton says. “Many of you are halfway through your first week here at Greendale, and as your dean, I thought I would share a few thoughts of wisdom and inspiration. What is community college? Well, you’ve heard all kinds of things ...”

The show then introduces a few members of the main cast as the dean reads different, offensive descriptors.

“You’ve heard it’s loser college for remedial teens,” Dean Pelton says. “Twenty-something dropouts, middle-aged divorcees and old people keeping their minds active as they circle the drain of eternity. That’s what you’ve heard. However, I wish you luck!”