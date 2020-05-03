Saeed Adyani/Netflix David Corenswet in "Hollywood."

The new shows on Netflix:

Premise: In this period drama co-created by Ryan Murphy, young actors and filmmakers work together to try and make it during the “Golden Age” of Hollywood. Each striver has a different entrenched power to overcome, such as biases related to race and sexuality.

Like Ryan Murphy’s past projects (“The Politician,” the “American Horror Story” series), the show relies heavily on fantastic set pieces. The grandeur of the period suits Murphy’s more-is-better style.

Setting: 1940s Hollywood, California

Netflix Descriptors: “Emotional”

Netflix The opening of "Hollywood"

How it starts: A projector shines the words “News of the Day” onto red curtains that pull away to reveal a movie screen.

The camera reveals a theater with attendees in the seats. The news clip starts on the screen with a voiceover that says in a sing-song voice: “Hollywood, California! Tinseltown is boomtown!”

Notable cast: David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Patti LuPone, Dylan McDermott and Jim Parsons

Runtime: Seven episodes of roughly 50 minutes

Bonus: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, actors promoting projects have to do interviews over video-conferencing instead of the usual hype cycle. Here’s Darren Criss talking about “Hollywood” from what may or may not be his home:

