What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

“Apostle.” Set in the early 1900s, a mysterious religious cult captures a woman and tries to ransom her. The woman’s brother (Dan Stevens) decides to take down this cult.

“The Haunting of Hill House.” This horror show has already earned high praise. I almost made it the main recommendation, but my outsize fear of scary things kept me from checking it out in depth. This show seems to use supernatural terror to examine the traumas a particular family has faced in the past.