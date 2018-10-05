What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Salt Fat Acid Heat” as the thing to watch on Netflix this week. This docuseries debuts on Oct. 11.
Premise: Based on the cookbook of the same name, this food docuseries focuses on the base components that determine perceived quality: salt, fat, acid and heat. The book’s author hosts the show, which focuses on her excursions around the world. She searches for the food products that best represent those aforementioned components and, subsequently, improve her quality of life.
Stars: Author Samin Nosrat.
How excited should you be? Netflix has a bit of a quiet week this time around. “Salt Fat Acid Heat” may be great, but cooking shows tend to be niche. Yet I think this show transcends the food-show concept as it has much to say about life itself. Life events, too, need a combination of competing but complementary factors to make for a well-rounded, fulfilling experience. This show traffics in concepts that might as well be religious.
Any reasons to be skeptical? The show spends a ton of time showing off beautiful food. This technique has obviously worked for online video purveyors like BuzzFeed’s “Tasty” series, but the images don’t always adequately sustain such long episodes. Beautiful food can mesmerize, but at a certain point, it simply doesn’t push a narrative along. I found it hard to get through these episodes in one sitting.
Will everyone be talking about this? Probably not. You’re food-obsessed friends probably will, though, as the original book definitely established itself as a huge hit.
Check out the trailer for “Salt Fat Acid Heat” below.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
“22 July.” This movie focuses on the terrorist attacks that took place on July 22, 2011, in Norway. A man single-handedly killed 77 people with a car bomb and by gunning down people trapped on an island. This movie focuses on just a few people to show the events leading up to the attack and then the trauma the deaths ultimately caused for the survivors.
“Apostle.” Set in the early 1900s, a mysterious religious cult captures a woman and tries to ransom her. The woman’s brother (Dan Stevens) decides to take down this cult.
“The Haunting of Hill House.” This horror show has already earned high praise. I almost made it the main recommendation, but my outsize fear of scary things kept me from checking it out in depth. This show seems to use supernatural terror to examine the traumas a particular family has faced in the past.
Top 3 Netflix News Stories From This Week
1. Netflix acquired the rights to all seven C.S. Lewis books in the “Chronicles of Narnia” series, the first time a company has done so. The streaming service plans to create movies and shows based on the books. This move allows the company to compete in the mega-popular fantasy realm against Amazon Prime’s upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series and HBO’s ongoing “Game of Thrones” projects.
2. In what sounds like an innovative decision, Netflix has choose-your-own-adventure-style projects in the works. Viewers will be able to choose which way the storyline proceeds in these shows. Apparently, even the already popular “Black Mirror” will have an episode in this format.
3. Scheduling Announcements: Netflix ordered a new animated show called “Hoops,” about a high school basketball coach. That show will star Jake Johnson, while Phil Lord and Chris Miller are also involved.
And here are the shows and movies arriving on Netflix through the rest of this week:
Oct. 6
- “Little Things” (Season 1)
Oct. 8
- “Disney’s Sofia the First” (Season 4)
- “Mo Amer: The Vagabond” (Netflix Original)
Oct. 9
- “Terrace House: Opening New Doors” (Part 4, Netflix Original)
Oct. 10
- “22 July” (Netflix Film)
- “Pacto de Sangue” (Netflix Original)
Oct. 11
- “Salt Fat Acid Heat” (Netflix Original)
- “Schitt’s Creek” (Season 4)
Oct. 12
- “Apostle” (Netflix Original)
- “Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil” (Netflix Film)
- “Feminists: What Were They Thinking?” (Netflix Original)
- “FightWorld” (Netflix Original)
- “ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff” (Netflix Original)
- “Tarzan and Jane” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “The Boss Baby: Back in Business” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell” (Netflix Original)
- “The Haunting of Hill House” (Netflix Original)
- “The Kindergarten Teacher” (Netflix Film)