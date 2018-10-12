What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

“Apostle.” A mysterious religious cult captures a woman in the early 1900s and tries to ransom her. The woman’s brother (Dan Stevens) decides to take down this cult.

“The Haunting of Hill House.” This horror show has already earned high praise. I almost made it the main recommendation, but my outsize fear of scary things kept me from checking it out in depth. This show seems to use supernatural terror to examine the traumas a particular family has faced in the past.

Top 3 Netflix News Stories From This Week

1. Netflix released 676 hours of original content in the third quarter of the business year ― that’s up 50 percent from the second quarter. I’ve certainly noticed the shift and have been drowning in Netflix shows and movies for weeks. I used to say Netflix did too much when it released just a few notable show a month. Now it typically has over a dozen Originals every single week.

2. The company will open a new production hub in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This means Netflix will buy out “Better Call Saul” and make new seasons of “Breaking Bad,” right?

3. Scheduling Announcements: “Neo Yokio” will return for a Christmas special (I feared the show was over, so this makes me particularly happy). “Ozark” will get a third season.

