What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Patriot Act” as the thing to watch on Netflix this week. This show debuted on Oct. 28.
Premise: Comedian Hasan Minhaj does an informative rundown for a major news story each episode, but with the format of a live comedy show. As he described it, the show takes place in front of “a bunch of screens like a Drake concert.” I think the stage also looks like that hurricane set from The Weather Channel that went viral.
Stars: Hasan Minhaj.
How excited should you be? If you’ve been wanting Netflix to get a “Last Week Tonight” type of show, then very excited. Minhaj, a former correspondent on “The Daily Show,” fits the role of “comedian helps you learn things” incredibly well.
Any reasons to be skeptical? The show still feels a bit hokey. Minhaj moves around his futuristic set almost in a choreographed dance routine. His arm movements have an exaggeration that is intended to show you in capitalization that “THIS MATTERS” but in practice just looks contrived. That kind of thing will get smoothed out as Minhaj figures out the show. Only one episode airs each week, so he can theoretically pivot and adapt.
Will everyone be talking about this? Comedian news shows have a weird space in our culture right now. I imagine publications will write up clips from the show. But with the deluge of competitors, I’m not sure if this will win out, at least at first.
What Else Is New This Week
“House of Cards” ― Season 6. With her husband’s death, Claire Underwood takes over the United States. With the Kevin Spacey news, I personally can’t bring myself to return to this show, and critical response has only been mediocre. Also, Season 5 was extremely bad. So I can’t imagine regaining faith in this show.
“The Other Side of the Wind.” A new Orson Welles movie. He didn’t finish the project before his death in 1985, but contemporary filmmakers completed the project using Welles’ original footage.
Top 3 Netflix News Stories From This Week
1. Netflix will change how it rolls out big movies. The company will have theatrical releases for three upcoming projects ― “Roma,” “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” and “Bird Box.” Subscribers will still be able to watch the movies for free on the service.
2. Ava DuVernay will make a Prince documentary. Prince himself reached out to DuVernay before his death to discuss working together. His family estate will collaborate on the project, granting the team exclusive materials.
3. Scheduling Announcements: Season 4 of “Fuller House” will debut Dec. 14. Netflix renewed “BoJack Horseman” for a sixth season. Netflix renewed “Paradise PD” for a second season. Netflix renewed “Castlevania” for a third season. Netflix renewed “The Ranch” for a fourth season. Emma Roberts will no longer star in “Spinning Out.”
Check out what’s joining Netflix in November:
And here are the other shows and movies that joined Netflix throughout the week:
Oct. 27
- “Girl From Nowhere” (Netflix Original)
Oct. 28
- “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj” (Netflix Original, Streaming Every Sunday)
Oct. 30
- “Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory” (Netflix Original)
- “The Degenerates” (Netflix Original)
Oct. 31
- “Goldie & Bear” (Season 2)
- “GUN CITY” (Netflix Film)
Nov. 1
- “Angela’s Christmas” (Netflix Original)
- “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”
- “Bring It On: In It to Win It”
- “Cape Fear”
- “Children of Men”
- “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”
- “Cloverfield”
- “Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo”
- “Doctor Strange”
- “Fair Game” (Director’s Cut)
- “Follow This” (Part 3, Netflix Original)
- “From Dusk Till Dawn”
- “Good Will Hunting”
- “Jet Li’s Fearless”
- “Julie & Julia”
- “Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1”
- “National Lampoon’s Animal House”
- “Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow”
- “Planet Hulk”
- “Scary Movie 2”
- “Scary Movie 3”
- “Sex and the City: The Movie”
- “Sixteen Candles”
- “Stink!”
- “The English Patient”
- “The Judgement” (Netflix Original)
- “The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin”
- “The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep”
- “Transcendence”
- “Vaya”
Nov. 2
- “Brainchild” (Netflix Original)
- “House of Cards” (Season 6, Netflix Original)
- “ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black” (Netflix Original)
- “The Holiday Calendar” (Netflix Film)
- “The Other Side of the Wind” (Netflix Film)
- “They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead” (Netflix Original)
- “Trolls: The Beat Goes On!” (Season 4, Netflix Original)