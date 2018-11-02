What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Patriot Act” as the thing to watch on Netflix this week. This show debuted on Oct. 28.

Premise: Comedian Hasan Minhaj does an informative rundown for a major news story each episode, but with the format of a live comedy show. As he described it, the show takes place in front of “a bunch of screens like a Drake concert.” I think the stage also looks like that hurricane set from The Weather Channel that went viral.