What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “F is for Family” as the thing to watch on Netflix this week. This new season premiered on Nov. 30.
Premise: An American family in the 1970s struggles to fulfill their dreams, but they struggle together. Comedian Bill Burr co-created the show and based the general storyline off his own childhood.
Stars: Bill Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long and Sam Rockwell.
How excited should you be? “F is for Family” has remained a bit under the radar over its three seasons, but I’m glad the show has successfully stuck around. This show kind of reminds me of “King of the Hill” in that it may never be the animated comedy with the most buzz out there, but each episode has reliably funny moments centered around suburban American life.
Any reasons to be skeptical? Although I think most people will find this funny, the heavy use of cursing might turn off some people.
Will everyone be talking about this? Probably not. Although I could see this show developing a larger audience over time and ultimately be considered a classic animated series from the era.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
“Baby” ― A foreign language show (with English overdubs) about rich teens in Rome who try to lead wild, secret lives. It has slight “Gossip Girl” vibes but is much sadder
“A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding” ― An American blogger is set to marry a prince, but she has doubts when she has to give up her blog. Definitely took inspiration from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding. This coincidentally also has “Gossip Girl” vibes but without any true narrative sadness.
Top 3 Netflix News Stories From This Week
1. In perhaps the biggest Netflix news in months, Netflix went out and spent about $1 billion to acquire the rights to over a dozen Roald Dahl stories. The company plans to make the stories into various animated projects.
2. Continuing a trend, Netflix canceled “Daredevil.” That show lasted three seasons before getting the ax. Last month, Netflix canceled the Marvel shows “Luke Cage” and “Iron Fist.” Since Disney plans to have its own streaming service next year with a dedicated Marvel focus, I have to wonder if these originally surprising moves are motivated by spite.
3. Scheduling Announcements: Netflix renewed “Big Mouth” for a third season and “Ugly Delicious” for a second season.
