What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Neo Yokio” as the thing to watch on Netflix this week. This Christmas special premiered on Dec. 7.

Premise: Sick in bed on Christmas Eve, Kaz Kaan listens to what his mecha-butler tell him a holiday story filled with magic and expensive luxury goods. The story stars Kaan himself. In the mecha-butler’s tale, the young bachelor must team up with his nemesis while learning about the fraught history of both the city and his own family.