What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale” as the thing to watch on Netflix this week. This Christmas special premiered on Dec. 14.

Premise: Sabrina and her family of witches celebrate the winter solstice with baking, a tree covered in evil ornaments and, most important of all, lighting the Yule log to ward off unwanted spirits. And guess what happens when that fire goes out? The family has to fight off those various spirits while going through unrelated B-plots, such as a love story and a dangerous local Santa.