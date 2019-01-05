What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” as the thing to watch on Netflix this week. Netflix added the movie back on Dec. 28, but as Streamline didn’t make recommendations over the long holiday, I’m highlighting this interactive movie now.

Premise: A movie where the viewer gets to decide different actions for the protagonist, but then that protagonist catches on to his lack of free will. Although many storylines are possible through your choices, the main focus is on a young game developer who tries to adapt a choose-your-own-adventure novel into a computer game for a fledgling development company. The author of the novel went mad and killed his wife. The young developer must decide whether madness and subsequent critical acclaim is worth, well, being mad.