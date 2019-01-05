What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” as the thing to watch on Netflix this week. Netflix added the movie back on Dec. 28, but as Streamline didn’t make recommendations over the long holiday, I’m highlighting this interactive movie now.
Premise: A movie where the viewer gets to decide different actions for the protagonist, but then that protagonist catches on to his lack of free will. Although many storylines are possible through your choices, the main focus is on a young game developer who tries to adapt a choose-your-own-adventure novel into a computer game for a fledgling development company. The author of the novel went mad and killed his wife. The young developer must decide whether madness and subsequent critical acclaim is worth, well, being mad.
How excited should you be? Netflix made the interactive component seamless and easy to use. If you want to try out a revolutionary new way of streaming storytelling, you should check this out. On top of that, the “Black Mirror” team always delivers an engaging story with top-notch editing. The experimental nature of “Bandersnatch” means this will have varying appeal, but I think you’ll at least find this to be good, if not great.
Any reasons to be skeptical? I’m not a fan of choose-your-own-adventure stories. I’d rather be told the best version of the story, and I get little joy from stumbling through other lackluster options. I say this as a huge fan of “Black Mirror,” but I consider this in my bottom five in ranking the series’ stories. Although you can get many different conclusions to this story ― and I have not seen all of them ― the ones I am aware of were all pretty disappointing and lazy. I get the impression that writing and shooting all the footage for alternate timelines took the “Black Mirror” team too much time, so instead of giving you one great episode, the team could only accomplish a bunch of mediocre ones.
Will everyone be talking about this? Although it didn’t reach the same ubiquity as Netflix’s other holiday hit, “Bird Box,” this also seems to have attracted a large audience. Given its novelty, I think you’ll find this gets brought up in conversation.
Read on for more recommendations and news from the week.
And if you want to stay up to date with what to watch on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week On Netflix
“Bird Box” ― (Released over the holidays.) Netflix claims 45 million accounts streamed this in the first week after its debut. Characters can’t look at a mysterious force without dying, and so they blindfold themselves and go on a journey without the use of sight. Sandra Bullock stars.
“A Series of Unfortunate Events,” Season 3 ― In this final season, the kids at the center of this story try to get resolution about their parents’ deaths.
A Couple Netflix News Stories From This Week
1. Netflix pulled an episode of Hasan Minhaj’s “Patriot Act” from Saudia Arabia after that government complained about criticism of the Jamal Khashoggi murder. The news of this went viral and Minhaj responded on Twitter. “Clearly, the best way to stop people from watching something is to ban it, make it trend online, and then leave it up on YouTube,” Minhaj wrote.
2. In lighter news, Netflix announced the Season 3 premiere date of the juggernaut, “Stranger Things.” You’ll be able to watch the new season on July 4, 2019. Maybe the demogorgons will complain, though, and get the season yanked.
Here are all the shows and movies joining Netflix in January:
And here are the other shows and movies that joined Netflix throughout the week:
Dec. 30
- “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”
Dec. 31
- “The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man”
Jan. 1
- “A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Across the Universe”
- “Babel”
- “Black Hawk Down”
- “City of God”
- “COMEDIANS of the world” (Netflix Original)
- “Definitely, Maybe”
- “Godzilla”
- “Happy Feet”
- “Hell or High Water”
- “I Know What You Did Last Summer”
- “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”
- “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”
- “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark”
- “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”
- “It Takes Two”
- “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”
- “Jersey Boys”
- “Mona Lisa Smile”
- “Mr. Bean’s Holiday”
- “Pan’s Labyrinth”
- “Pinky Malinky” (Netflix Original)
- “Pulp Fiction”
- “Swingers”
- “Tears of the Sun”
- “The Addams Family”
- “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas”
- “The Dark Knight”
- “The Departed”
- “The Mummy”
- “The Mummy Returns”
- “The Strangers”
- “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” (Netflix Original)
- “Watchmen”
- “xXx”
- “XXX: State of the Union”
Jan. 2
- “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”
Jan. 4
- “And Breathe Normally” (Netflix Film)
- “Call My Agent!” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “El Potro: Unstoppable” (Netflix Film)
- “Lionheart” (Netflix Film)