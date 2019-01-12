What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Friends From College” as the thing to watch on Netflix this week. The streaming service debuted the second season of this show on Jan. 11. If you were disappointed by the first season, give the second one a chance.

Premise: Per the name, this centers around friends from college. These friends have married and grown after years away from those undergraduate classes, but still like to hang out as they once did in the dorms. But after various incestuous (friendwise) affairs take place within the group and marriages subsequently crumble, these adults must figure out how to remain connected to each other, as well as age with a hint more grace.

Stars: Billy Eichner, Keegan-Michael Key, Annie Parisse, Fred Savage and Cobie Smulders.