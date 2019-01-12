What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Friends From College” as the thing to watch on Netflix this week. The streaming service debuted the second season of this show on Jan. 11. If you were disappointed by the first season, give the second one a chance.
Premise: Per the name, this centers around friends from college. These friends have married and grown after years away from those undergraduate classes, but still like to hang out as they once did in the dorms. But after various incestuous (friendwise) affairs take place within the group and marriages subsequently crumble, these adults must figure out how to remain connected to each other, as well as age with a hint more grace.
Stars: Billy Eichner, Keegan-Michael Key, Annie Parisse, Fred Savage and Cobie Smulders.
How excited should you be? I did not enjoy the first season and neither did most critics. Despite a stellar cast of comedic actors I do really like, the first season just meandered around poorly written plots and had few laughs. Thankfully, the second season course-corrected and came back with a real comedic verve. The show unleashes joke after joke, shining brightest with numerous pratfallesque jokes that made me laugh. While I found the characters insufferable in the first season, I found the friend group to be a fun hang this time around. If you like watching people bum around New York City, but think it’s unrealistic for anyone under 40 to do so given current housing costs, watching this band of adults will serve you well.
Any reasons to be skeptical? It definitely borders on a mindless watch. The show succeeds in creating characters with dreams and setbacks that I cared about, but the plots still follow well-worn formulas. The name, New York setting, and age of the characters makes a comparison to “Friends” impossible to avoid, and I’d say this feels like an updated version of a sitcom like that. You won’t come away from this with much, but you’ll enjoy the time you spent with it.
Will everyone be talking about this? The first season was a dud, but maybe this will find a larger audience if viewers give it another chance.
What Else Is New This Week On Netflix
“Sex Education,” Season 1 ― Gillian Anderson stars in this coming-of-age show. Anderson plays a sex therapist with a son in high school who uses his mother’s expertise to answer other students’ questions about sex.
“The Last Laugh” ― Chevy Chase and Richard Dreyfuss star in this story about an agent and a comedian who decide to go on one last comedy tour, despite their old age.
A Couple Netflix News Stories From This Week
1. Fascinating data about Netflix was abundant this week. I’ll list a few highlights: Quartz tried to measure the amount of “Originals” content Netflix put out in 2018 and found that it released about 90,000 minutes’ ― or 1,500 hours’ ― worth. I watched it all! (Just kidding, I’d be dead). Meanwhile, Recode reported that Netflix’s most popular shows are all still syndicated non-Originals (that it has to pay top dollar for to retain every year). Apparently, you all just want to keep rewatching “Friends” over and over again. And UBS upgraded Netflix stock from “neutral” to “buy,” causing its stock price to rise even more.
2. Although the Golden Globes were a mess this year with multiple unworthy projects winning, it remains notable that Netflix took home five trophies. The great movie “Roma” won as expected, but so did the Chuck Lorre-created “The Kominsky Method,” which apparently exists.
Here are all the shows and movies joining Netflix in January:
And here are the other shows and movies that joined Netflix throughout the week:
Jan. 9
- “GODZILLA The Planet Eater” (Netflix Original)
- “Solo: A Star Wars Story”
Jan. 10
- “When Heroes Fly” (Netflix Original)
Jan. 11
- “Friends From College” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium” (Netflix Original)
- “Sex Education” (Netflix Original)
- “Solo” (Netflix Film)
- “The Last Laugh” (Netflix Film)