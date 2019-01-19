What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Sex Education” as the thing to watch on Netflix this week. The streaming service debuted this show on Jan. 11. As this show has become a huge hit in the last week, I’m circling back to highlight it now.

Premise: A teen, Otis, struggles to make any friends at school besides his equally awkward best friend. Otis’ transition through puberty feels particularly awkward because his mom is a sex therapist. Penis sculptures and paintings of vaginas decorate his house, a point of shame. But when the “cool girl” in school discovers that Otis can give solid sex advice to his horny classmates, the two team up to sell therapy sessions to other teens. For Otis, this means a chance at new friends. For his business partner, the money means finally paying off utility bills and rent at a trailer home since she has to take care of herself.

Stars: Gillian Anderson.