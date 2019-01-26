What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” as the thing to watch on Netflix this week. The streaming service debuted the final episodes of this show on Jan. 25. I’ll certainly miss it.
Premise: Netflix split this fourth and final season of the show into two parts; the first half debuted in 2018. This second half aims to give Kimmy Schmidt more closure from her past years spent in captivity in a bunker. While the first half of the season set up a solid narrative arc, these new episodes narratively meander, telling B-plots while also focusing heavily on a Me Too-themed story that involves Kimmy’s friend, Titus, and a pervy puppet.
Stars: Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane, Ellie Kemper and Jane Krakowski. Robert Carlock and Tina Fey created this.
How excited should you be? Over the past four years, this has been one of Netflix’s most consistently funny shows. If you’re a fan of the rapid-fire comedic style of “30 Rock,” then you should find much to love here as well. Although scenes do push narratives along, the writing leans on the characters telling jokes more than anything. As such, it’s hard to not have a smile on your face while watching these episodes.
Any reasons to be skeptical? I really enjoyed the first half of this fourth season and had a difficult time leaving it off my best Netflix shows of 2018 list. When I wrote that, I figured I’d wait to honor this show and include the actual conclusion of this fourth and final season in this year’s annual roundup. Unfortunately, after watching these new episodes, I can’t imagine I’ll be doing so come year’s end. While the first half had a narrative verve that felt like a high point for the entire series, a few of these new episodes just mess around aimlessly. Although the jokes were as funny as ever, I definitely questioned why I cared about any of these characters, which I didn’t expect for the final episodes.
Will everyone be talking about this? As one of Netflix’s first major Originals, the conclusion of “Kimmy Schmidt” will probably get attention. I also imagine people will be streaming this show for many years to come.
Read on for more recommendations and news from the week.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week On Netflix
“Black Earth Rising,” Season 1 ― A woman lost her parents during the Rwandan genocide and then grew up in London with an adopted mother. These episodes focus on the orphaned woman trying to figure out her past.
“Polar” ― One of those Netflix action movies that stars people you recognize but ultimately gets terrible reviews. This stars Mads Mikkelsen as an assassin trying to retire, but to do so, he needs to kill younger assassins out to kill him. Vanessa Hudgens is also in this, while deadmau5 composed the music.
A Couple Of Netflix News Stories From This Week
1. Netflix earned 15 Oscar nominations including a Best Picture nomination for “Roma,” the first time the streaming company has ever gotten a spot in that category. “Roma” earned 10 of the nominations alone, so you should really watch that if you haven’t already. I promise it’s magical and well worth your time. The Coen brothers’ “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” also notably got three nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay.
2. Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher on the fourth season of “The Crown.” Although the third season of that show hasn’t even debuted, Netflix seems to have tied this announcement to the recent massive success of Anderson’s new Netflix show, “Sex Education.”
And here are the other shows and movies that joined Netflix throughout the week:
Jan. 21
- “Justice” (Netflix Original)
Jan. 24
- “Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” (Netflix Original)
- “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”
Jan. 25
- “Animas” (Netflix Film)
- “Black Earth Rising” (Netflix Original)
- “Club de Cuervos” (Season 4, Netflix Original)
- “Kingdom” (Netflix Original)
- “Medici: The Magnificent” (Netflix Original)
- “Polar” (Netflix Film)
- “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Season 4, Part 2, Netflix Original)