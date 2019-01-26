What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” as the thing to watch on Netflix this week. The streaming service debuted the final episodes of this show on Jan. 25. I’ll certainly miss it.

Premise: Netflix split this fourth and final season of the show into two parts; the first half debuted in 2018. This second half aims to give Kimmy Schmidt more closure from her past years spent in captivity in a bunker. While the first half of the season set up a solid narrative arc, these new episodes narratively meander, telling B-plots while also focusing heavily on a Me Too-themed story that involves Kimmy’s friend, Titus, and a pervy puppet.

Stars: Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane, Ellie Kemper and Jane Krakowski. Robert Carlock and Tina Fey created this.