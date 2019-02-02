What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Russian Doll” as the thing to watch on Netflix this week. The streaming service debuted this new show on Feb. 1. This is the best show I’ve seen so far this year.
Premise: A “Groundhog Day”-inspired story that focuses on a woman who keeps dying and returning to a party for her 36th birthday. This video game programmer (and fashionable New Yorker) has to act like a detective to try to piece together why this happens to her, as she wonders whether her mother’s mental illness might be manifesting in her.
Stars: Natasha Lyonne.
How excited should you be? So excited. I loved this show and found myself having to binge this to the end, an easy task since each of the eight episodes is only about a half-hour long. The show does so many things well, most impressive of which is tackling dark philosophical questions while still being fun. Each character ― even the minor ones ― appears to have a fully realized backstory and speaks with witty, intelligent dialogue. Although the plot moves at a fast pace, this show has so many wonderful details, from subtle jokes to beautiful costuming, that deserve close attention.
Any reasons to be skeptical? It does kind of feel tiresome that this is yet another show about rich New Yorkers. From the ridiculously expensive apartments to the casual use of hard drugs to the abundant orgy situations, I have to imagine this show feels like it takes place on a foreign planet to most people (although that comment might just be a self-own on my personal, more boring lifestyle).
Will everyone be talking about this? Critics definitely will be, and it might even make lists of the best shows at the close of 2019. I could see this becoming popular too. It stars a couple of “Orange Is the New Black” actors and that show is super-popular, so maybe some of the widespread attention will transfer.
Read on for more recommendations and news from the week.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week On Netflix
“Velvet Buzzsaw” ― A satirical horror movie that ridicules the high-society art scene, while expensive artwork comes alive to kill the snobs. This stars Jake Gyllenhaal, John Malkovich and Toni Collette.
“Bordertown,” Season 2 ― In yet another crime show on Netflix, a detective tries for a simple lifestyle and moves to a small town for family time, but guess what ― murders start happening.
A Couple Of Netflix News Stories From This Week
1. Priyanka Chopra will produce a movie based on Netflix’s “Wild Wild Country” documentary and play the leading role of Rajneesh spokeswoman Ma Anand Sheela. It remains unclear whether this movie will debut on Netflix.
2. “Sex Education” will get a second season, which is unsurprising since Netflix claimed over 40 million households watched the show shortly after its debut.
And here are the other shows and movies that joined Netflix throughout the week:
Jan. 27
- “Z Nation” (Season 5)
Jan. 29
- “Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias: One Show Fits All” (Netflix Original)
- “Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp”
Jan. 30
- “Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles 2”
Feb. 1
- “About a Boy”
- “American Pie”
- “American Pie 2”
- “American Wedding”
- “As Good as It Gets”
- “Billy Elliot”
- “Dear Ex” (Netflix Film)
- “Final Destination”
- “Free Rein: Valentine’s Day” (Netflix Original)
- “Hairspray”
- “Hostel”
- “Jaws”
- “Jaws 2”
- “Jaws 3”
- “Jaws: The Revenge”
- “Personal Shopper”
- “Pretty in Pink”
- “Russian Doll” (Netflix Original)
- “Siempre bruja” (Netflix Original)
- “The Edge of Seventeen”
- “True: Happy Hearts Day” (Netflix Original)
- “Velvet Buzzsaw” (Netflix Film)
Feb. 2
- “Bordertown” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Romance Is a Bonus Book” (Streaming Every Saturday, Netflix Original)