What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Russian Doll” as the thing to watch on Netflix this week. The streaming service debuted this new show on Feb. 1. This is the best show I’ve seen so far this year.

Premise: A “Groundhog Day”-inspired story that focuses on a woman who keeps dying and returning to a party for her 36th birthday. This video game programmer (and fashionable New Yorker) has to act like a detective to try to piece together why this happens to her, as she wonders whether her mother’s mental illness might be manifesting in her.

Stars: Natasha Lyonne.