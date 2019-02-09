The Netflix Highlight: “One Day at a Time,” Season 3. The new season debuted on Feb. 8. Netflix appeared to be on the verge of canceling the series after the second season, but then a social media outcry helped save the show. So this is a welcome return on potentially borrowed time.

Premise: A sitcom about a Cuban-American family who stick together through various adversities. The mom is a veteran and recently divorced who leans on her own more traditional mother and a wacky neighbor to help raise her two children. The daughter proudly identifies as gay, while the son deals with the awkwardness of early puberty.

How excited should you be? To the fans who petitioned for a new season, this should be quite exciting. The show is explicitly about living on the margins, so survival in itself is a triumph. Critics have heaped much praise on this adaptation of an earlier Norman Lear show for its celebration of Cuban-American culture. The first episode of the new season also has a great cast of guest stars with Gloria Estefan and two “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actresses, Stephanie Beatriz and Melissa Fumero.