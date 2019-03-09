The Netflix Highlight: “After Life.” This new show debuted on March 8.

Premise: Struggling with the recent death of his wife, a small-town journalist (Ricky Gervais) in England decides to stop being nice and say whatever he wants. The man has a death wish and concludes shame doesn’t matter in this cruel world, so he might as well bully people into getting what he wants, especially since the cosmos won’t give him what he truly needs: the return of his wife.

Sum up: Gervais continues his project of starring in stories where he gets to say whatever he wants, such as “The Invention of Lying,” “Derek” and, most famously, “The Office.” If you’re into Gervais’ comedic style of “speaking truth” ― regardless of punching up or down ― then you’ll probably enjoy this continuation of that central idea. Other than that, I can’t really find anything nice to say about this show.