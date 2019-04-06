The Netflix highlight: “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” Part 2. This second part is essentially a new season, but does follow overarching storylines from Part 1. The new episodes debuted on April 5.

Premise: A high school student (Kiernan Shipka) with a dark lineage balances a typical human life with a destiny to become a powerful witch. After signing her soul to the devil, the young witch fears endangering her high school friends, and so she retreats into the world of magic. Through the pursuit of dark arts, she encounters proudly evil characters, which can be narratively confusing. Evil is basically these magical beings’ religion, so there are “good” evil characters and “evil” evil characters.

Sum-up: “Sabrina” somehow finds a way to balance breezy, teen-focused stories with a nuanced focus on the devil. The combination of sappy love stories typical to the teen genre with action sequences involving witchcraft gives this the ability to narratively punch from two equally compelling angles. Despite the nearly hourlong episodes, the stories zip along due to this inventive combination. Plus, shows just don’t focus on the devil like this and so the extreme novelty makes this inherently interesting.