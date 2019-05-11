The Netflix highlight: “Easy,” Season 3 ― the final season.
Premise: Chicagoans of different ages try to figure out their love lives in a city that seemingly offers endless possibilities. The first two seasons didn’t focus as heavily on the topic of love, but that’s the overarching theme for these final episodes. The characters barely overlap between episodes, so the show lends itself well to just choosing which storyline seems most appealing and then jumping around until you’re hooked.
Stars: Zazie Beetz, Aya Cash, Dave Franco, Jake Johnson, Marc Maron and Gugu Mbatha-Raw; Joe Swanberg directs.
Sum-up: I’m a sucker for plots that focus on smart young people figuring out their lives in a city setting. As someone who also lives in Chicago (and as a fed-up television reviewer who has seen this type of plot take place in New York City about a million too many times), I’m very much the target audience for this show ― so take my personal excitement with a grain of salt. The choice to home in on relationships and allow longer, deeper conversations to play out between characters makes this season stand apart from the previous two. I mostly just enjoyed getting one more chance to see well-written Chicago stories filmed with a solid budget, though.
Heads-up: The writing feels less propulsive than in the previous seasons. While the show used to tell stories of people accomplishing things, this season just lets its characters linger in stasis to then have these people talk about how that makes them feel. In contrast, Season 2 tried to focus on strong narratives episode to episode, so I found it a bit frustrating that this final season mostly chose to just reminisce and talk through what could happen in the future.
Will everyone be talking about this? As someone who wants to talk about “Easy” with friends, I have had a hard time finding people who have seen this show. The show also seems to be quietly ending without much press attention.
Read on for more recommendations and news from the week.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week On Netflix
“The Society” ― A contemporary take on “Lord of the Flies,” set in New England.
“Wine Country” ― Amy Poehler makes her feature directorial debut with a movie that stars friends such as Rachel Dratch, Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph.
A Couple Of Netflix News Stories From This Week
1. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” will come back from the dead on Netflix as the streaming platform’s first interactive comedy. If you watched the “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” movie, this will apparently be like that. Also, Netflix spread out the final season of “Schmidt” over two years and the show just “ended” a couple of months ago, so it’s almost like that goodbye rollout was a marketing fraud.
2. “Mindhunter” will finally return in August, after a two-year hiatus. This season will feature the Son of Sam killer.
And here are the shows and movies that joined Netflix throughout the week:
May 6
- “Abyss” (Netflix Original)
May 7
- “The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution”
- “Queen of the South” (Season 3)
May 8
- “Lucifer” (Season 4, Netflix Original)
May 9
- “Bathtubs Over Broadway”
- “Insidious”
May 10
- “Dry Martina” (Netflix Film)
- “Easy” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Gente que viene y bah” (Netflix Film)
- “Harvey Girls Forever!” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Jailbirds” (Netflix Original)
- “Pose” (Season 1)
- “ReMastered: The Lion’s Share” (Netflix Original)
- “Shéhérazade” (Netflix Film)
- “The Society” (Netflix Original)
- “Wine Country” (Netflix Film)