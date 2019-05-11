The Netflix highlight: “Easy,” Season 3 ― the final season.

Premise: Chicagoans of different ages try to figure out their love lives in a city that seemingly offers endless possibilities. The first two seasons didn’t focus as heavily on the topic of love, but that’s the overarching theme for these final episodes. The characters barely overlap between episodes, so the show lends itself well to just choosing which storyline seems most appealing and then jumping around until you’re hooked.

Stars: Zazie Beetz, Aya Cash, Dave Franco, Jake Johnson, Marc Maron and Gugu Mbatha-Raw; Joe Swanberg directs.

Sum-up: I’m a sucker for plots that focus on smart young people figuring out their lives in a city setting. As someone who also lives in Chicago (and as a fed-up television reviewer who has seen this type of plot take place in New York City about a million too many times), I’m very much the target audience for this show ― so take my personal excitement with a grain of salt. The choice to home in on relationships and allow longer, deeper conversations to play out between characters makes this season stand apart from the previous two. I mostly just enjoyed getting one more chance to see well-written Chicago stories filmed with a solid budget, though.