The Netflix Highlight: “Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy.” This docuseries debuted on Feb. 15. Netflix’s lack of marketing made me miss this show when it first debuted, but it’s so good that I decided to circle back and highlight it.

Premise: Comedian Larry Charles (original staff writer on “Seinfeld” and director of projects including “Borat” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm”) travels around the world to document the comedy scene in dangerous places. In this four-part docuseries, Charles conducts impressive interviews and his team captures shocking footage that often feels unreal. Many of the featured comedians risk their lives for their craft, which provides deep underlying stakes to the project.

Sum up: One of the best docuseries I have ever seen ― Charles’ interviews with ridiculously fascinating characters coupled with am impressive editing style makes this easy to recommend. Charles is a comedy master and there’s an inherent delight to watching a master of craft wade into the absolute darkness of his field. Somehow the show finds a way to make true horror hilarious on top of the educational element. This one will rattle around in my brain for quite some time as I continue processing how Charles and his crew pulled this off.