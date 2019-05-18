The Netflix highlight: “Nailed It!” Season 3.

Premise: A baking competition that celebrates regular people just trying their best. Three contestants with middling baking experience attempt to re-create fancy cakes and baked goods in a set time limit. While the professionally made model cakes look amazing, the contestants’ end results almost always look hilariously bad.

Sum-up: Host Nicole Byer carries this show, pushing the energy to the ceiling at all times. Also, the colorful baked goods coupled with a beautiful set makes this simply pleasurable to look at. The show’s modus operandi is clearly to concoct a fun environment.