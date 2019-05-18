The Netflix highlight: “Nailed It!” Season 3.
Premise: A baking competition that celebrates regular people just trying their best. Three contestants with middling baking experience attempt to re-create fancy cakes and baked goods in a set time limit. While the professionally made model cakes look amazing, the contestants’ end results almost always look hilariously bad.
Sum-up: Host Nicole Byer carries this show, pushing the energy to the ceiling at all times. Also, the colorful baked goods coupled with a beautiful set makes this simply pleasurable to look at. The show’s modus operandi is clearly to concoct a fun environment.
Heads-up: Much like the icing-covered cakes, this can be too syrupy sweet with empty calories. You won’t really learn anything from the show and the 110% energy can get tiresome fast.
Will everyone be talking about this? Netflix has pumped out three seasons of this show in just over a year. I imagine this has earned a large viewership.
What Else Is New This Week On Netflix
“Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate” ― Comedy special to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of “Laugh-In.”
“See You Yesterday” ― A new movie that combines young adulthood, the hijinks of time travel and a focus on police brutality in minority communities. Spike Lee produced the movie.
A Couple Of Netflix News Stories From This Week
1. NBC announced plans for its own streaming service, which means shows like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” will probably leave Netflix in the next couple of years. This all remains speculative, but Netflix definitely knows it has to build up its library of Originals fast.
2. As it tends to do, “Black Mirror” made a surprise announcement that the new season will debut in just a couple of weeks, on June 5. Watch the trailer. Hopefully the new episodes end up being better than “Bandersnatch.”
And here are the shows and movies that joined Netflix throughout the week:
