The Netflix Highlight: “Queer Eye,” Season 3. This new season debuted on March 15.

Premise: A team of city-dwelling gay experts in different fields descends on the South to transform the lives of people in need of some help. Ostensibly a makeover show, the team gives each subject (called “heroes”) a new look, a new attitude and a newly redecorated home. The show also celebrates inner positivity and acceptance.

Sum up: The show is a true highlight for Netflix, and the experts have become bona fide pop cultural stars since the reboot’s 2018 debut. The show has a well-tuned formula for eliciting tears during the transformation scenes. If you want to just turn something on that will reliably make you happier about life, then give this a shot. And if you’ve already fallen in love with the show, note that Season 3 is a marked improvement from previous seasons. For this round, the show made a few changes, notably more involved therapeutic sessions with “culture expert” Karamo Brown and, more comedically, a new dog cast member.