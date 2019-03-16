The Netflix Highlight: “Queer Eye,” Season 3. This new season debuted on March 15.
Premise: A team of city-dwelling gay experts in different fields descends on the South to transform the lives of people in need of some help. Ostensibly a makeover show, the team gives each subject (called “heroes”) a new look, a new attitude and a newly redecorated home. The show also celebrates inner positivity and acceptance.
Sum up: The show is a true highlight for Netflix, and the experts have become bona fide pop cultural stars since the reboot’s 2018 debut. The show has a well-tuned formula for eliciting tears during the transformation scenes. If you want to just turn something on that will reliably make you happier about life, then give this a shot. And if you’ve already fallen in love with the show, note that Season 3 is a marked improvement from previous seasons. For this round, the show made a few changes, notably more involved therapeutic sessions with “culture expert” Karamo Brown and, more comedically, a new dog cast member.
Heads up: I wrote about this in greater length earlier in the week, but “Queer Eye” has this underlying problem of trying to preach messages of self-improvement while basing the makeovers on simply giving the “heroes” six-figure upgrades. Rather than being truly aspirational, the heart of the show is watching down-on-their-luck people win a windfall from the “Queer Eye” team. That’s still a fun concept but different from what the show claims to be.
Will everyone be talking about this? Yes. It is both an audience hit and a critical darling, so you will likely see a ton of articles about the show and find your friends watching it.
“Triple Frontier” ― A big-budget action movie about veterans who try to pull off a violent heist in South America. It stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Issac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal. You can read more about it here.
“Arrested Development,” Season 5B ― A continuation of the lackluster episodes that debuted last spring.
“Turn Up Charlie,” Season 1 ― Idris Elba stars as an aging DJ who hasn’t caught his break yet.
1. “One Day at a Time” finally met its end on Netflix, with the streaming company canceling the show just weeks after its third-season debut. The Netflix Twitter account sent a cringey series of tweets to try to pre-empt the backlash, explaining that not enough people watched the show, in the company’s view.
2. Netflix will soon have more choose-your-own-adventure content like the recent “Bandersnatch,” although the company can’t call it “choose your own adventure” because that phrase is apparently copyrighted elsewhere. Look out for “interactive storytelling.”
March 12
- “Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits” (Netflix original)
- “Terrace House: Opening New Doors” (Part 6, Netflix original)
March 13
- “Triple Frontier” (Netflix film)
March 15
- “A Separation”
- “Arrested Development” (Season 5B, Netflix original)
- “Burn Out” (Netflix film)
- “Dry Martina” (Netflix film)
- “Girl” (Netflix film)
- “If I Hadn’t Met You” (Netflix original)
- “Kung Fu Hustle”
- “Las Muñecas de la Mafia” (Season 2, Netflix original)
- “Love, Death & Robots” (Netflix original)
- “Paskal” (Netflix film)
- “Queer Eye” (Season 3, Netflix original)
- “Robozuna” (Season 2, Netflix original)
- “The Lives of Others”
- “Turn Up Charlie” (Netflix original)
- “YooHoo to the Rescue” (Netflix original)
March 16
- “Green Door” (Netflix original)