The Netflix Highlight: “Santa Clarita Diet,” Season 3. This new season debuted on March 29.

Premise: A wife (Drew Barrymore) turns into a zombie, but her husband (Timothy Olyphant) and daughter (Liv Hewson) decide to stick with her and adapt their once seemingly idyllic life in Santa Clarita, California. The wife and husband kill together to feed her cannibalistic urges, but these murders start to draw too much attention for them to maintain any sense of normalcy.

Sum-up: The show features a rat-a-tat joke style similar to a sitcom. If you like family-based sitcoms or zombie storylines, then this is algorithmically designed for you. Although the show mostly just focuses on jokes, “Santa Clarita Diet” also kind of works as a metaphor for the the effects that aging and changing bodies have on marriages. It’s mostly just about zombie and cannibal jokes though.