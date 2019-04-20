The Netflix highlight: “Special,” Season 1. This debuted last week, but since Streamline took a week off, I’m circling back for the recommendation.

Premise: Largely based off the life of writer Ryan O’Connell ― a man in his 20s starts an unpaid internship for a content mill website with the hilarious name Eggwoke. As both a gay man and a person with cerebral palsy, this character believes he won’t find acceptance of his true self. With that fear, he lies about the cause of his perpetual limp and lack of motor skills.

Sum-up: An accurate satire of digital journalism might not appeal to everyone, but the off-the-clock storylines about finding friendship and love should resonate no matter who you are. The show also takes great care to criticize various facets of the protagonist’s behavior and avoids making this a saccharine feel-good story.