The Netflix Highlight: “The OA,” Season 2. This new season debuted on March 22.

Premise: A group of people who went through near-death experiences successfully transfer their consciousnesses into a different dimension where their bodies didn’t almost die. Meanwhile, a private investigator tries to find a missing person and gets tangled in a massive mystery that intertwines with the dimension-jumpers. And as those two stories converge, high school students from the original dimension try to figure out if they should follow their dimension-jumping leader, or if she simply died. Yes, “The OA” has one of the most wild plots on television right now.

Sum up: I couldn’t stand the first season of this show. The creative decisions felt beyond cringeworthy, the self-seriousness derailed the plot and the show often veered into the realm of unintentional comedy. That said, the new season is incredible. The creators undertook a massive course correction that seems heavily inspired by “Twin Peaks: The Return” from 2017. (“The OA” debuted in 2016 and then took a multi-year hiatus.) The characters are far more believable and likable this time around. The plot feels truly magical. But what grabbed me the most is the camerawork. Each establishing shot finds a way to capture the location in this eerie, unsettling way (very reminiscent of the New York City shots in “Twin Peaks: The Return”) that elevates every scene actually inside the premises. While in the first season, characters would converse in clunky, distracting ways, I found myself pleasantly distracted by the visual beauty of each scene in Season 2.