10 New And Upcoming Cookbooks We're Dying To Get Our Hands On

If you're lucky enough to get one of these upcoming cookbooks, it'll mean a plethora of new recipes to try.

On Assignment For HuffPost

HuffPost

There’s a chill in the air and soon we will be inundated with resolutions, workout routines and fad diets that likely won’t be around come Feb. 1.

Whatever the new year represents to you, it brings us a batch of new cookbooks ― something we can all agree will be welcomed with open arms.

Spice up your kitchen routine or preorder a gift for that hard-to-shop-for family member. Here are some cookbooks we can’t wait to get our hands on.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
via Amazon
One: Simple One-Pan Wonders (Jan. 10, 2023)
Simplicity seems to be the carrot we are all trailing when it comes to buying food and making meals. Whether you love or hate cooking, washing loads of pans and bowls after supper is something few people like. Jamie Oliver decided to help us all out with an entire cookbook dedicated to one-pan meals. All I hear when I read that is fewer dishes to do, so naturally, I’m sold.
$28.99 at Amazon
2
via Amazon
Foodwise: A Fresh Approach to Nutrition with 100 Delicious Recipes (Jan. 3, 2023)
Once the chaos of holiday eating is a thing of the past and meal planning is back to regularly scheduled programming, this is a seamless cookbook to transition you into a daily routine.It contains healthy recipes that won’t make you roll your eyes trying to find a hard-to-find ingredient at the grocery store. Super green spaghetti with zucchini pesto sounds like something you’d actually enjoy.
$29.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
The Discovery of Pasta: A History in Ten Dishes (Jan. 3, 2023)
Look, if you plaster a noodle on the cover of a cookbook, I will be intrigued. If you incorporate storytelling, history and recipes, I will absolutely add to cart. And that’s just what this book does in a mere 320 pages.
$27.99 at Amazon
4
The Whole Vegetable (Jan. 1, 2023)
Regardless of vegetarian standing, this book can be appreciated for its waste-less cooking approach. If you have anxiety throwing away the carrot fronds, then this is the perfect cookbook to start taking important cues from.
$47.95 at Amazon
5
Amazon
The Home Café: Creative Recipes for Espresso, Matcha, Tea and Coffee Drinks (Dec. 20, 2022)
Feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of coffee drinks out there? This book can calm you down a bit. If you’re trying to save that $5-a-day coffee habit, pick up this book to start your barista journey at home. It doesn’t hurt that it’s gorgeous to look at, too.
$22.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Around The Table: Delicious food for every day (Jan. 1, 2023)
Organized into neat little chapters, this tome from author Julia Busuttil Nishimura can help with weeknight meals or slow Sunday mornings. Instead of focusing on one cuisine, Nishmiura introduces readers to a beautiful range of foods. From beloved Italian meals to Japanese cuisine, there’s something to learn for everyone.
$37.95 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Sweet Enough: A Baking Book (March 28, 2023)
Finally! A new Alison Roman cookbook. Roman claims that even if baking intimidates or doesn't interest you, her latest cookbook has something for everyone, from salted lemon pie to a perfect breakdown of what any sundae bar could ever need.
$35 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Totally Kosher (March 21, 2023)
Chanie Apfelbaum saw major success with her blog Busy in Brooklyn, in which she makes trendy kosher recipes that are uncomplicated and delicious. Now she’s a published author teaching us the latest in kosher cuisine.
$33.75 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Nourishing Vegan Everyday: Simple Plant-Based Recipes with Color and Flavor (Jan. 3, 2023)
I’ll be the first to admit that some vegan recipes are a bit daunting. But it seems this book has straightforward recipes that even my meat-eating brain can comprehend. From cashew cauliflower to garlic tofu noodles, it’s nice to try something new without huffing and puffing around the kitchen.
$27.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
The Blue Zones American Kitchen (Dec. 6, 2022)
"Blue zones" are the five places around the world where residents purportedly are more likely to live to or past the age of 100, making this cookbook the perfect choice for starting off the year on a healthy note. You’ll never ask, “What should we do for dinner?” if you have a cookbook full of more than 100 recipes.
$31.50 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A rapid egg cooker with tons of five-star-ratings

9 Kitchen Gadgets That Will Help Cook Your Morning Eggs So Fast

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

These Comics Perfectly Capture The Weirdness And Wonder Of Motherhood

Parenting

Help! My Kid Is Lying To Me.

Wellness

Why Don’t We Say ‘ADD’ Anymore?

Work/Life

7 Things I Won’t Do After Working As A Restaurant Host

Wellness

6 Everyday Activities That Naturally Release Dopamine In Your Brain

Wellness

This Will Convince You To Listen To Music During Your Workouts

Shopping

Men Are Sharing The Things They "Actually Want" For Christmas, And They're So Good, I'm Taking Notes

Shopping

43 Stocking Stuffers That Are Almost Too Cute To Use

Shopping

Target Has Everything For The Perfect Holiday Cookies

Shopping

These Classic Children's Books Are Eternally Giftable

Shopping

23 Gifts To Give If You Want To Be Remembered As A Great Gift-Giver By Your Family

Shopping

Some Popular Dyson Vacuums Are Up To 40% Off At Walmart Right Now

Shopping

45 Stocking Stuffers For Kids They'll Truly Love

Shopping

The Coziest-Looking Mugs At Target For All Of Your Warmest Beverages

Parenting

How To Explain Surrogacy To Kids

Shopping

The Only Holiday Gift Guide You Need For Everyone On Your List

Shopping

Missed Sephora’s Black Friday Sale? Don’t Worry, This One Is Even Better

Shopping

Adult Onesies Are The Perfect Christmas Gifts. Here's The Coziest Ones To Get.

Shopping

The Best Creative Gifts For Your Imaginative Kiddo

Shopping

33 Gift Ideas For Kids If You Have No Clue What To Get Them

Shopping

20 Of The Best Gifts For Book Lovers

Shopping

37 Holiday Gifts From Black-Owned Brands To Give This Year

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That These Holiday Gifts Are Worth The Splurge

Wellness

'Better Off Hibernating': What It's Really Like To Live With SAD

Shopping

19 Thoughtful and Crowd-Pleasing Gifts From Small Businesses

Relationships

This Artist Is Giving Lesbian Couples The Retro, Pinup Treatment

Style & Beauty

TikTok Has Spoken: These Were The Best Beauty Trends Of 2022

Shopping

22 Etsy Gifts That Plant Lovers Will Obsess Over

Parenting

18 Honest And Hilarious Tweets About Sex After Kids

Work/Life

5 Things First-Time Managers Should Never Say To Their Team

Relationships

30 Tweets About Being The Only Single One In Your Friend Group

Home & Living

This New Holiday Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

If You Drink Your Gingerbread Latte First Thing In The Morning, Read This First

Style & Beauty

Can Head & Shoulders Really Clear Up Acne? Derms Warn About The TikTok Trend

Shopping

The Best Small Business Sales To Shop This Weekend

Shopping

This Is The One Thing You Need To Protect Your Leather Goods From Inclement Weather This Fall

Money

Nobody Won The Powerball Lottery So Jackpot Climbs To Estimated $800 Million

Wellness

Why Do We Find Dolls So Creepy?

Food & Drink

These Foods Can Actually Relieve Pain From Period Cramps