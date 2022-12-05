There’s a chill in the air and soon we will be inundated with resolutions, workout routines and fad diets that likely won’t be around come Feb. 1.
Whatever the new year represents to you, it brings us a batch of new cookbooks ― something we can all agree will be welcomed with open arms.
Advertisement
Spice up your kitchen routine or preorder a gift for that hard-to-shop-for family member. Here are some cookbooks we can’t wait to get our hands on.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
One: Simple One-Pan Wonders (Jan. 10, 2023)
2
Foodwise: A Fresh Approach to Nutrition with 100 Delicious Recipes (Jan. 3, 2023)
3
The Discovery of Pasta: A History in Ten Dishes (Jan. 3, 2023)
Advertisement
4
The Whole Vegetable (Jan. 1, 2023)
5
The Home Café: Creative Recipes for Espresso, Matcha, Tea and Coffee Drinks (Dec. 20, 2022)
6
Around The Table: Delicious food for every day (Jan. 1, 2023)
Advertisement
7
Sweet Enough: A Baking Book (March 28, 2023)
8
Totally Kosher (March 21, 2023)
9
Nourishing Vegan Everyday: Simple Plant-Based Recipes with Color and Flavor (Jan. 3, 2023)
Advertisement
10
The Blue Zones American Kitchen (Dec. 6, 2022)