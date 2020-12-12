"Nadiya's Time to Eat"

Hosted by "Great British Bake Off" winner Nadiya Hussain, this six-part culinary show originally aired on the BBC in the U.K. last year, but landed on Netflix for us American viewers in April, during the first COVID-19 wave. The timing ended up being unexpectedly apt because the show is a cooking toolkit that's perfect for anyone short on time and money, which so many of us are right now. Hussain shows viewers recipes that repurpose canned or pre-packaged pantry staples, how to stretch ingredients over several meals, and other hacks. Anyone who's a fan of Hussain's unforgettable run on "Bake Off" knows how wonderful and real she is, and she brings that same warmth and candor to this show as well. Since winning "Bake Off" (known as "The Great British Baking Show" in the U.S.) in 2015, she has become a prolific author and TV host, and in the process, become a vital voice for south Asian and Muslim representation on TV and in the food world. Here's to more shows like this and TV hosts like her. — Marina Fang



"Nadiya's Time to Eat" is streaming on Netflix.