"Look In the Mirror" by Catherine Steadman

A summer thriller that will keep you from looking at your own reflection for days, “Look In the Mirror” is a nail-biting page turner from author and British actress Catherine Steadman, out this July. Nina is a Cambridge professor in her 30s who is grieving the recent death of her father when she discovers a vacation home in the British Virgin Isles left to her in his will. But Nina’s father wasn’t, to her knowledge, a wealthy man with a vacation home. What’s even stranger about the surprise house is its aesthetic: a severe and modern design filled with reflective mirrors and brimming with as many secrets as her father once did. Also on that same island is Maria, a nanny staying in the posh summer home of her wealthy clients who gave her full reign of the dwelling while she waits for her wards to arrive. The only directive Maria was given was to not go in the basement. Despite the much-needed alone time in a pristine tropical place, the basement rule is just too intriguing for her not to break — and she very well might. Comprising short and quick-paced chapters, Steadman’s book will keep readers glued as she masterfully inches towards the moment when these two women’s lives finally intersect and reveal what’s waiting for them in the basement.