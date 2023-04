A pair from a beloved brand with nearly 40,000 five-star reviews

4.7 out of 5 starsThese wireless Sony headphones have dual noise sensor technology, which uses two microphones on both earcups to capture ambient noise. You can use the touch sensors on these headphones to control music playback and take calls. With up to 30 hours of battery life and a feature that pauses your music when you remove them from your ears, these headphones will instantly become your new favorites."I’m very picky with headphones and I can never find any that don’t hurt my ears and head but THESE are amazing. The noise cancelling helps to isolate any noise and even without hearing anything they are perfect for people with anxiety. It really helps to concentrate even to sleep in. I love them and are worth the money." — SkylarG