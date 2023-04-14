Shoppingheadphones

Whether you work in a noisy environment, want to get better sleep or prefer listening to music with zero distractions, a pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones makes all the difference. These handy wearable gadgets do exactly what their description suggests and let you take calls and listen to your favorite tunes and podcasts without being interrupted by noisy construction work, blaring gym music, loud neighbors and other disturbances.

Many brands offer wireless headphones that come with a noise cancellation feature, and it’s super easy to get your hands on a pair, thanks to many of them being available on Amazon. To help you find the set that’s right for you (and your budget), we rounded up five of the best modelthat reviewers on Amazon love the most. Check them out below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A premium option from a trusted audio brand
Score: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Fully customize your music listening experience with these Bose headphones that offer full noise cancellation. You can set the bass, mid-range and treble levels to your preference and essentially create your own concert. They offer up to 24 hours of battery life.

Promising review: "I needed noise cancelling headphone for when I go into the office as it can be noisy there & it is hard to concentrate. So when I wear these headphones I don’t hear anything! And they really keep the charge for a long time which is terrific! And they are very comfortable to wear. And they come with a great case that is very portable for traveling. Highly recommend!" — tvgirl
$329 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A budget-friendly option with thousands of accolades
Score: 4.5 out of 5 stars

With active noise cancellation, high quality sound, strong bass and a whopping 40-hour playtime on a single charge, these headphones are a great budget option for wireless listening. They come in blue, black and silver.

Promising review: "The sound is very clean and deep. It had extra bass if you like it and the noise canceling is amazing. I am impressed by the quality of sound and the price. Don’t think twice and get them. The headphones themselves are great made and good quality. They are also very comfortable around the ears with that super soft memory foam. I have buds but after a while they slide of my ear and make it sore so this is a much better choice." — Sara
$59.99+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
Apple’s luxury TikTok-viral headphones
Score: 4.6 out of 5 stars

These surprisingly stylish headphones feature active noise cancellation, spatial audio and memory foam ear cushions for a comfortable fit. They come in green, pink, silver, gray or blue.

Promising review: "Love these headphones, the buds never fit in my ears properly so these over the ear are my favorite. I fly a few times a week for work and these are the best headphones on the plane. I never realized how loud the plane was until I turned the noise cancellation off mid flight just to see if it actually worked." — Jackie Griffith
$479.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A pair from a beloved brand with nearly 40,000 five-star reviews
Score: 4.7 out of 5 stars

These wireless Sony headphones have dual noise sensor technology, which uses two microphones on both earcups to capture ambient noise. You can use the touch sensors on these headphones to control music playback and take calls. With up to 30 hours of battery life and a feature that pauses your music when you remove them from your ears, these headphones will instantly become your new favorites.

Promising review: "I’m very picky with headphones and I can never find any that don’t hurt my ears and head but THESE are amazing. The noise cancelling helps to isolate any noise and even without hearing anything they are perfect for people with anxiety. It really helps to concentrate even to sleep in. I love them and are worth the money." — SkylarG
$348 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A reviewer-approved set that’s on super-sale right now
Score: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Available in several colors including black, blue, red and white, these Beats wireless headphones offer noise cancellation and up to 22 hours of battery life. They even come with a carrying case so you can take them on the go to make calls, control music and use Siri.

Promising review: "I work in manufacturing and all other headphones or ear buds I have purchased didn't cancel out the loud machines. These headphones are amazing! The sound quality is great! Even sounds wonderful on a low volume so I can hear my music and the people around me. They are also very comfortable! They surround my ear instead of sitting on top and smashing them! Highly recommended!" — Kim
$199.99 at Amazon (originally $349.95)
