HuffPost The best alcohol-free beer you can buy online

Whether you want to make healthier choices, have a medical issue that doesn’t mix well with alcohol or just feel like cutting booze from your life, there are benefits to making the swap to non- and low-alcoholic beers, wines and liquors.

Yep, your answer might actually be at the bottom of a glass.

The growing trend of nonalcoholic drinks for “sober-curious” consumers has created a market for booze-free beverages that still feel familiar, like mocktails and low-alcohol craft beer. Nonalcoholic beer, for example, has little to no alcohol content, so you don’t get the inebriating effects and strain on your liver as you would with a regular beer. Plus, low-alcohol alternatives tend to have fewer calories.

While you probably haven’t come across too many alcohol-free beers at your corner shop, the growing demand for nonalcoholic beverages and ingenuity of breweries across the globe might change that. Even well-known beer brands are making no- or low-alcohol alternatives ― including Heineken, which released an alcohol-free beer in 2017.

We've rounded up some of the most popular nonalcoholic beers that you can buy online so you can BYOB anytime.

