HuffPost Finds

The Best Nonalcoholic Beers Of 2019

Buzz-worthy beers don't have to give you a buzz 🍺

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

The best alcohol-free beer you can buy online
The best alcohol-free beer you can buy online

Whether you want to make healthier choices, have a medical issue that doesn’t mix well with alcohol or just feel like cutting booze from your life, there are benefits to making the swap to non- and low-alcoholic beers, wines and liquors.

Yep, your answer might actually be at the bottom of a glass.

The growing trend of nonalcoholic drinks for “sober-curious” consumers has created a market for booze-free beverages that still feel familiar, like mocktails and low-alcohol craft beer. Nonalcoholic beer, for example, has little to no alcohol content, so you don’t get the inebriating effects and strain on your liver as you would with a regular beer. Plus, low-alcohol alternatives tend to have fewer calories.

While you probably haven’t come across too many alcohol-free beers at your corner shop, the growing demand for nonalcoholic beverages and ingenuity of breweries across the globe might change that. Even well-known beer brands are making no- or low-alcohol alternatives ― including Heineken, which released an alcohol-free beer in 2017.

We’ve rounded up some of the most popular nonalcoholic beers that you can buy online so you can BYOB anytime. Take a look below, and if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look:

1
Athletic Brewing Company Run Wild Non-Alcoholic IPA
Drizly
This nonalcoholic American beer uses organic malts to create the ultimate sessionable IPA. Find it starting at $10 on Drizly.
2
Beck's Non-Alcoholic
Drizly
This nonalcoholic German beer is a light malt beverage with a crisp hop finish. Find it starting at $6 on Drizly.
3
Erdinger Weissbier Non-Alcoholic
Drizly
This nonalcoholic German beer is blended with vitamin B9 to support a strong metabolism. Find it starting at $8 on Drizly.
4
Bravus Brewing Non-Alcoholic IPA
Drizly
This IPA doesn't have the typical bitterness of your usual IPA, making it approachable even for non-IPA lovers. Brewed in California. Find it starting at $8 on Drizly.
5
Kaliber Non-Alcoholic
Drizly
This Irish nonalcoholic beer has sweet, malty notes that give it a light, refreshing aftertaste. Find it starting at $6 on Drizly.
6
Wellbeing Heavenly Body Non-Alcoholic Golden Wheat
Drizly
The recipe for this beer is based on a Great American Beer Festival award-winning recipe. It's hoppy with a slight citrus flavor, for a dry, crisp and full-bodied sip. Find it starting at $8 on Drizly.
7
Buckler Non-Alcoholic Beer
Drizly
This nonalcoholic Netherlands beer is a pale lager with a light taste. Find it starting at $5 on Drizly.
8
St. Pauli Non-Alcoholic
Drizly
This nonalcoholic German beer is an award-winning malt with a crisp hop finish. Find it starting at $7 on Drizly.
9
Clausthaler Premium Non Alcoholic
Drizly
This nonalcoholic German beer is an award-winning brew with hints of grain, light and biscuit. It pairs well with chicken and cured meats. Find it starting at $7 on Drizly.
10
Heineken Non-Alcoholic 0.0
Drizly
This nonalcoholic Dutch beer is brewed twice and fermented with a unique yeast from natural ingredients for a fruity flavor. (The brand says it pairs well with tuna salad, so do with that information what you will...).Find it starting at $7 on Drizly.
11
O'Doul's Non-Alcoholic
Drizly
Perhaps one of the most popular nonalcoholic American beers around, this is an all-natural, full-bodied malt beer. Find it starting at $5 on Drizly.

Looking for the best deal before you buy? Take a look at HuffPost Coupons where we have hundreds of promo codes from brands you trust.

shoppablefinds seofinds trendsfinds drinks