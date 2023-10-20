Amazon Models wearing nude tights from Hipstick and Heist.

One of the biggest scams in the English language may be the term “nude.” It brings to mind the “flesh”-colored Crayon of decades past, a peach hue that definitively did not describe all skin tones, much less most skin tones, yet was audaciously marketed as doing so. (In fact, that same shade is now called “peach.”)

There’s a similar issue with purportedly nude-colored pantyhose, nylons, tights and the like. Nude for whom? Often, nylons that claim to be nude feature only one shade, a beige tone that only denotes nude coloring for white folks.

We’ve compiled a list of sheer nylons that actually feature shades that cater to all skin tones, with budget picks and splurge-worthy options that reviewers swear by. The investment is sure to be worth it, especially since many of these picks are not only delightfully soft and comfy, but are also surprisingly rip-proof.

And if you’re not yet a hosiery devotee? You may soon be. They help keep you warm in cold weather, make some folks feel more put-together in professional settings, give extra smoothing and concealing coverage, plus — crucially — can help prevent painful chafing in the thigh area. That’s downright versatile.

Read on for our favorite picks.