A pair of mega-affordable nude hose

These cult-favorite, mega-affordable nude tights by the Target brand A New Day are lauded by reviewers for their comfy fit, budget-friendly pricing and durability. Their sheer material provides a chic bare-legged look that won’t make you overheat in warm weather, while allowing you to comfortably wear skirts, shorts and dresses in chillier temperatures. Reviewers recommend that you put them on gently and size up to avoid ripping. They’re available in five shades in sizes S–2X."These are my favorite pantyhose! I reach for these time and time again. They are the most durable ones I own. They don’t roll down either!" — Clerkin "I am so pleasantly surprised by these stockings! I thought decent stocking were a thing of the past, and picked these up to try. I wear stockings EVERY DAY and so do most of the women I know. These a perfect for my tastes. I already picked up 2 more pair & sent messages to friends as well. We have all been lamenting over the fact that stockings are hard to find, but when you do find them, they are so cheaply made.I would be quite comfortable wearing these with sandals. Additionally,I bought the Honey beige, and they are absolutely perfect. I know women who would be totally happy with the other shades. Well done, Target!! You have my pantyhose allegiance as long as you carry these in the same sizes and colors. Do not change a thing!!!" — Ms