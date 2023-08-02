Shoppingsalesnordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Ends On Monday. Here's What You Need.

Update your wardrobe, give your decor a refresh or finish up your back-to-school shopping before the sale ends on August 6.
A <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=64c7bb06e4b03d9b515ca969&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcozychic-ultra-lite-open-front-cardigan%2F7416893" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Barefoot Dreams cardigan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64c7bb06e4b03d9b515ca969" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=64c7bb06e4b03d9b515ca969&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcozychic-ultra-lite-open-front-cardigan%2F7416893" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Barefoot Dreams cardigan</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=64c7bb06e4b03d9b515ca969&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftrinity-smart-advanced-facial-toning-device-system-395-value%2F7425960" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="NuFace system" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64c7bb06e4b03d9b515ca969" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=64c7bb06e4b03d9b515ca969&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftrinity-smart-advanced-facial-toning-device-system-395-value%2F7425960" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">NuFace system</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=64c7bb06e4b03d9b515ca969&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmega-wayfarer-51mm-square-sunglasses%2F7163301" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ray-Ban sunglasses" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64c7bb06e4b03d9b515ca969" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=64c7bb06e4b03d9b515ca969&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmega-wayfarer-51mm-square-sunglasses%2F7163301" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Ray-Ban sunglasses</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=64c7bb06e4b03d9b515ca969&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fhooded-bunting-baby%2F3714541" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="baby bunting." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64c7bb06e4b03d9b515ca969" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=64c7bb06e4b03d9b515ca969&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fhooded-bunting-baby%2F3714541" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">baby bunting.</a>
Whether you’re a hardcore shopping devotee or not, you’ve likely heard tales told about the wonders of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. This comprehensive sales event from one of our favorite retailers makes luxury products across all categories — from home and decor to style, beauty and more — devastatingly accessible. It’s a boon for anyone looking to update their wardrobe, get started on back-to-school accessories for their kids or give their living space a little refresh.

This year’s offerings have been startlingly fantastic, and everything from shoes to beauty products is flying off the shelves. If you haven’t taken a gander, then you need to head over to Nordstrom and shop the sale before it ends on Monday, August 6. Below, we’ve curated a selection of the best stuff to buy while you can still enjoy major savings. It includes some of the sale’s bestselling items, popular brands and can’t-miss items that will give you a much-needed late-summer hit of shopping serotonin.

1
Nordstrom
NuFace Trinity+ facial toning device system
This FDA-cleared microcurrent device claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The starter kit includes the NuFace device, silk creme, hydrating aqua gel and brush, which is just what you need to get going.
$265 at Nordstrom ($395 value)
2
Nordstrom
Robert Barakett Georgia Pima cotton T-shirt
Nothing beats an ultra-soft T-shirt, and this Pima cotton top is a great everyday staple. It's available in 10 colors in sizes S–XXXL.
$49.99 at Nordstrom (originally $69.50)
3
Nordstrom
Native Shoes Robbie Sugarlite slip-on sneaker for babies, walkers and toddlers
Available in pink or grey in sizes 4M–12M, these kicks are as cute as they are comfy. They're made with lightweight, perforated EVA and are breathable, easy to clean and water-ready.
$34.99 at Nordstrom (originally $50)
4
Nordstrom
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
This bra is available in 12 colors, but only one of them — lemon lime — is currently part of Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. Not only is this bra sweet and sexy, it provides comfortable support and looks great under a T-shirt. If you love bright, bold colors, you don't want to miss out.
$39.60+ at Nordstrom (originally $72)
5
Nordstrom
Dyson Air Wrap system
Dyson hair care devices do not come cheap, so when a versatile drying and curling system like the Air Wrap is on sale, you have to jump on it. This multi-styler set includes 1.2-inch and 1.6-inch-long curling barrels, two smoothing brushes, a round volumizing brush and a smoothing dryer.
$599.99 at Nordstrom ($660 value)
6
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Slim Fit CoolMax chinos
Available in seven colors, these everyday chinos are great for work days, running errands, date night and more. They have a classic casual chino fabric with a slim cut that feels updated and modern. They're made with stretchy, moisture-wicking twill fabric that will move with you so you don't feel constricted throughout your day. Get it in men's sizes 29x30–40x32.
$39.99+ at Nordstrom (originally $79.50)
7
Nordstrom
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate jumbo-size treatment
This pricey skin care treatment can do wonders for all kinds of skin types. It uses both physical and chemical exfoliants to revitalize skin and leave it glowy and fresh. It is formulated with AHAs and antioxidants like lactic acid, fruit enzymes, honey, vitamin E, aloe vera, vitamin A and vitamin B, which work together to deliver surprisingly refreshing results.
$115.50 at Nordstrom (originally $165)
8
Nordstrom
Nordstrom hooded baby bunting
It doesn't get much sweeter than this adorable baby outfit. This striped bunting is made with soft cotton-blend quilting and even has adorable ears on the hood. It's available in sizes newborn–12M.
$29.99 at Nordstrom (originally $45)
9
Nordstrom
Hanky Panky original rise thong
These iconic panties are as good today as they were when they arrived on the scene in the mid-aughts. They're made with soft lace and promise to look effortlessly sexy. They're available in 11 colors and patterns.
$17.90 at Nordstrom (originally $25)
10
Nordstrom
Natori Bliss Perfection bikini underwear
Prefer bikini-cut undies? These super comfortable panties from Natori have a stretchy lace waistband with a V-cut that promise to not dig into your sides or create a visible panty line. They offer nice coverage and come in nine colors.
$14.90 at Nordstrom (originally 20)
11
Nordstrom
Ray-Ban Mega Wayfarer 51mm square sunglasses
Put a spin on the everyday Ray-Ban style with these timeless Wayfarer lenses. They're bold and effortlessly cool, ideal for all seasons and aesthetics.
$115.99 at Nordstrom (originally $174)
12
Nordstrom
Hunter kids' boots
There's nothing like a fresh pair of rain boots to help keep your kids' feet dry, and it doesn't get much better than these classic Hunter boots. Available in three colors, these comfortable, high-quality boots are water-tight, have skid-resistant lug soles and Hunter's classic logo emblazoned up top. You can get them in three colors and sizes 8M–12M.
$46.99+ at Nordstrom (originally $65+)
13
Nordstrom
Vacation's Leisure-Enhancing sunscreen set
Smell like summer and protect your skin with this powerhouse duo from Vacation. The set includes Vacation's Chardonnay Oil SPF 30 sunscreen oil and classic SPF 50 sunscreen.
$28 at Nordstrom ($41 value)
14
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Baby organic cotton hooded cardigan
You can keep your baby warm and cuddly with this knit cardigan from Nordstrom. It has an adorable pointed hood that has a precious elf-like shape and sweet buttons. Your little cutie is going to live in this all fall and winter long. Get it in sizes newborn–18M.
$24.99 at Nordstrom (originally $39)
15
Nordstrom
Wacoal How Perfect wire-free T-shirt bra
Stock up on the ideal everyday bra with this seamless T-shirt bra from Wacoal. This sweet blue bra is made with super-soft brushed fabric and constructed with stretch foam-lined cups that give you a nice smooth shape, while a wide strap helps to support larger sizes and a leotard-style back prevents bulging. It's available in sizes 34A–34DDD.
$54.40+ at Nordstrom (originally $68)
16
Nordstrom
Brooks Men's Adrenaline GTS 22 running shoes
If you've been on the hunt for running shoes, look no further than these cloud-like sneakers from Brooks. They have a breathable, ultra-cushy removable insole so you can insert custom orthotics if necessary, a soft upper and a sturdy rubber sole that is lightweight and has enough treat to keep you steady on your feet. They're available in in three colors in sizes 7–14.
$109.99 at Nordstrom (originally $140)
17
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite open front cardigan
Get ready to spend the colder months completely wrapped up in this Nancy Meyers-esque cardi. Designed with a shawl collar, it has a long silhouette that looks good with everything and will have you feeling like you're at the spa. It's available in sizes XS–3X in three different colors.
$99.99 at Nordstrom (originally $145)
