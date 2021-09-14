People Are Sharing Norm MacDonald's Funniest And Most Memorable Moments

Comedy fans are mourning Norm MacDonald, who died Tuesday at the age of 61 after a private nine-year battle with cancer.
MacDonald was remembered for his unique voice, in every sense, with his absurdist sense of humor and a deadpan delivery often leading to a wildly unexpected punchline.
Fans shared their favorite clips on Twitter in remembrance:
18 months after Norm Macdonald was fired by NBC, he was invited back to host SNL. This was his monologue 👑 pic.twitter.com/m4RaWhpXP3— Ronan Mullen (@RonanReigns) September 14, 2021
This might have been the most pure Norm Macdonald moment in his history of television. https://t.co/AT5AICnxn2— Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) September 14, 2021
Norm MacDonald's final Letterman appearance when he got choked up over his genuine love for Dave is such a a great moment and shows what a big heart he had. https://t.co/iGXIovX9Om— Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) September 14, 2021
Norm was just the best pic.twitter.com/CDJu1WOCj8— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) September 15, 2021
Norm Macdonald as Burt Reynolds on Saturday Night Live: Celebrity Jeopardy with Will Ferrell and Jim Carrey. #RIPNormMacDonald pic.twitter.com/nUcol0lQ4f— Eric Cummings (@Merciless365) September 15, 2021
Never forget this Norm Macdonald appearance on Conan in 1997 — with Courtney Thorne-Smith.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 14, 2021
Hilarious. All of it.
Rest In Peace, Norm…pic.twitter.com/LQRMT3fCN7
Norm MacDonald ripping OJ Simpson week after week is on the Mount Rushmore of comedy history pic.twitter.com/LXc8aCXeFq— Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) September 15, 2021
One of my favourite lesser known Norm bits was simply his recounting a moment from Kojak — effortless virtuoso stuff. #NormMacdonald pic.twitter.com/LOJUz2jyrJ— Evan Morgan Grahame (@Evan_M_G) September 15, 2021
Norm wasn’t just Mike’s best friend Pigeon, he was also one of the funniest and charismatic joke tellers of our generation pic.twitter.com/SM2G8F7vaD— Mike Tyson Mysteries Out of Context (@OOCMikeTMystery) September 14, 2021
This was right after Conan found out that he was fired from The Tonight Show, supposedly Conan was distraught during the taping of this and according to sources was shaking. Norm’s appearance was a surprise to Conan which lightened the mood and gave him a well needed laugh. pic.twitter.com/cWY77eFLgU— ꧁꧂𝐖𝐚𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧’࿆۞ (@Reach4ACopsGun) September 14, 2021
Norm Macdonald— . (@BoonanJPN) September 15, 2021
March 22nd, 1999
Late Show w/ David Letterman
Life is Beautiful #RIPNorm pic.twitter.com/BrD39ZjPsI
I will never forget this great moment of inappropriate humor when Norm was talking about Steve Irwin‘s death with John Stewart while promoting his comedy album “Ridiculous”. Which I went out and bought the next day. I highly recommend it. #NormMacdonald pic.twitter.com/NOsgALEoMS— JAMES STILES (@ADORKABLE82) September 15, 2021
One of the longest running gags in SNL history was Norm Macdonald and you guessed it, Frank Stallone. pic.twitter.com/z3JLQtv1de— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) September 14, 2021
Norm MacDonald on Disney World— chris! at the rope drop (@ropedropchris) September 14, 2021
Rest In Peace, one of the best to do it pic.twitter.com/FvGXUHd5AL
“I’m pretty sure, I’m not a doctor — but I’m pretty sure if you die, the cancer dies at the same time. That’s not a loss. That’s a draw.”— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 14, 2021
- Norm Macdonald
Rest, Norm… pic.twitter.com/UDclRTu6hk
There was nothing better than Norm MacDonald joining Bob Uecker in the booth during a #Brewers game. Norm made everyone, including Uke, and Letterman laugh their asses off. The best. https://t.co/78M4gTaxUO— Mike Clemens (@MikeClemensNFL) September 15, 2021
This is just amazing. Laughed very hard at multiple punchlines. https://t.co/dNug5zhuwk— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 15, 2021
Norm Macdonald— John (@BoonanJPN) September 15, 2021
June 17th, 1996
Late Night w/ Conan O’Brien
Lucky #7#RIPNorm pic.twitter.com/aoWjEjCtIH
Norm Macdonald telling one of his favorite Uecker stories on Letterman: https://t.co/Rj9WgEHS7a #Brewers #MLB— Bob Uecker (@BobUeckerSays) September 15, 2021
Celebrity Jeopardy!: French Stewart, Burt Reynolds, & Sean Connery - SNL https://t.co/zerFE0fql6— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 15, 2021
I can watch this another 1000 times, and still laugh at Norm Macdonald's Burt Reynolds like I've never seen it.
Probably my favorite Norm sketch. The laughs you hear are the writing staff. Proud to be on the corn flakes. https://t.co/t8rJocXglt— Tim Herlihy (@MrTimHerlihy) September 14, 2021
That rare art of telling a joke so well the punchline becomes irrelevant #NormMacdonald https://t.co/c6KdNQfcsD— Ananth Krishnan (@ananthkrishnan) September 15, 2021