ENTERTAINMENT

People Are Sharing Norm MacDonald's Funniest And Most Memorable Moments

The clips showcase a unique talent marked by his deadpan delivery whose jokes often took unexpected turns.

Comedy fans are mourning Norm MacDonald, who died Tuesday at the age of 61 after a private nine-year battle with cancer.

MacDonald was remembered for his unique voice, in every sense, with his absurdist sense of humor and a deadpan delivery often leading to a wildly unexpected punchline. 

Fans shared their favorite clips on Twitter in remembrance: 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Norm MacDonald Twitter Comedy